Netflix It has become known among netizens for rescuing series that were canceled by large networks. “Lucifer” and “Manifesto” are two of them. However, the situation that we will describe is different, since has decided to end “Destiny: The Winx Saga”one of his original productions.

The story, which presents us with the lives of five fairies who share moments of love, rivalry and secrets within the Alfea school, will not return to conclude its plot.

Who broke the news of the cancellation of “Destiny: The Winx Saga” was the showrunner Brian Young. On his Instagram account, he published a letter dedicated to the fans of the series after the sad news.

“This is not fun news to share, but Netflix has decided not to go ahead with season 3 of ‘Fate: the winx saga’ . This is especially hard because I know how many of you loved the last cycle,” Young wrote. “I am very proud of everyone who worked on the show and very happy that we were able to tell the stories that we did,” she added.

Writer of “Destiny: The Winx Saga” announced its cancellation. Photo: @brianjyoung/Instragram

“Our cast and crew worked very hard to create this world and characters. I am grateful for each and every one of them, and for all of you, for seeing us. It’s been an incredible four years. Hopefully we will see each other again in the future,” she posted.

The Netflix original series arrived on the service in 2021. Only last September, “Winx” presented its season 2, one that entered the top 10 of streaming on most viewed content.

The cast included Abigail Cowen, Hannah van der Westhuysen, Precious Mustapha, Eliot Salt, Elisha Applebaum, Danny Griffin, Sadie Soverall, Freddie Thorp, Theo Graham, and Robert James-Collier, among others.

In social networks, fans do not hesitate to show their discontent with the decision.