Since the famous burofax and his frustrated attempt to leave Barcelona, ​​all eyes on football are on the future of Lionel Messi, whose contract with the Catalan club expires on June 30. Some assure that he will go to Manchester City to meet again with Pep Guardiola. Others say their destination could be Paris Saint-German.

The concrete thing is that the flea maintains the Silence stampa on what will happen from July 1 and for now he remains focused on the Catalan club, with whom he will play again this Wednesday against Rayo Vallecano, for the Copa del Rey, after purging two suspension dates after seeing his first red card as a Barcelona player. However, rumors do not take a break.

In recent weeks, some clear messages came out from Paris. “Players like Messi will always be on the PSG list,” Brazilian Leonardo, sports director of the Qatari-based club, said on France Football.

His teammate from the Argentine National Team, Leandro Paredes, expressed himself in the same vein. “It is up to him if he wants to come, because PSG is trying to convince Messi,” admitted the former Boca in the Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport. There is also Mauricio Pochettino, who admitted having several points in common with the 10 of Barcelona starting with the love shared by Newell’s Old Boys de Rosario. And so is Neymar, his old buddy when they got tired of winning titles with the Catalan club.

Thus, in the last hours, one more indication was added. From Canal + France, journalist Geoffroy Garétier revealed that lhe Messi family is studying French.

“Messi and all his family, his wife and children are teaching French,” he said. “Why are you going to learn French if you are going to sign for Manchester City? Has no sense. This information, in which I have a lot of confidence, is a very reliable source, ”said Garétier.

Will the Ligue 1 club be the future destiny of the Argentine? For now everything is in we will see.

Look also