Highlights: Amit Shah inaugurates ‘Destination North East 2020’ test

Whole India has roamed but nothing like North-East: Amit Shah

The North East has changed in the last six and a half years, claims the Home Minister

Jitendra Singh said, North-East region will be the new engine of New India

new Delhi

Home Minister Amit Shah virtually inaugurated the ‘Destination North-East 2020’ test on Sunday on the occasion of World Tourism Day. He said that without North East, India and Indian culture are incomplete. He said that the culture of North East is a jewel of Indian culture. Counting the decisions of his government, Shah said that it was necessary to establish peace in the North-East so that the economy could move forward on tourism and employment. He said that North East used to be in the limelight due to violence, extremism and bandh, now there are talk of development there.

‘Nowhere is beauty like the Northeast’

Shah said that he has visited many tourist places of India, but has not said the same thing as North East. He said, “Without the North-East, India and Indian culture seem incomplete. Indian culture cannot be considered complete even if it does not include the culture of the North-East because the culture of the North-East is the crown of Indian culture.”

These amazing tourist destinations exist in North-East states

‘Appearance of North-East changed in last 6.5 years’

The Union Home Minister said that efforts have been made to restore peace in the North Eastern States by removing the disorder. He said, “To move forward in the direction of economy, tourism and employment, it was necessary to ensure peace in the North-East. In the last six and a half years, the North East which had been in the limelight about extremism, violence, bandh, development there, industrials , Talking about organic farming and start-ups. “

‘New India’s engine will be North-East’

Development Minister of North Eastern Region, Dr. Jitendra Singh said that the Golden Age of the North-East will begin after the Kovid-19 epidemic. He said that the region would become a preferred destination for tourism and trade in India. He said that North-East will be the new engine of New India and will take the lead in making New India. Chief Ministers of the North Eastern States participated in this program.

Northeast can become the engine of India’s development: Modi

Special program started on special day

‘Destination North East-2020’ is an annual event. Its purpose is not only to bring the rest of the states of the North-East to special culture, but also to bring it closer so that the national spirit is strengthened. ‘Emerging Beautiful Places’ has been themed for this year. This program mainly promotes tourism. Today is also coincidentally World Tourism Day.