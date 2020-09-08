The Slovenian Alps are gorges, sculpted by rivers and time, with crystal clear waters. But additionally landscapes tinged with inexperienced which provide lovers of nature a dive into the wild landscapes. Much less recognized, however extra preserved than its Italian or French cousins, the Slovenian Alps are stuffed with nonetheless little-known treasures. Eric and Sophie Hervé, two French folks, have determined to find them for his or her honeymoon. In entrance of them, the day breaking over the gorges gently dispels the fog. A magical second in an emerald setting found solely 100 years in the past.

“We’re amazed by the purity of the place, it’s actually a tough diamond. The water is clear. We inform ourselves that nature is gorgeous “, relishes the newlywed couple. This nature will also be found in a extra sporty manner, particularly with rafting to cross this postcard setting. You could possibly suppose you have been within the Caribbean. With the exception that the water shows a cold 12 levels …