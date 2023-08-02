Among the ancient inhabitants of the Andes, the idea prevailed that any important activity would not prosper if it was not accompanied by coca. In the indigenous worldview, the coca leaf is the plant that sacralizes the activities of man. It is the one that blesses the land and the crops, the food that gives energy and vitality to carry out hard work, the remedy for altitude sickness and stomach problems, a representation of gratitude and a central food in the diet and agriculture.

Consumed since time immemorial, the coca leaf has been for many native peoples of America a symbol of divinity, of a cultural, spiritual and medicinal role with which the identity of the territory of hundreds of peoples has been built. However, most countries see this leaf as the raw material for one of the most problematic export products in contemporary history. “Culturally, coca is rooted in Bolivian society, for us it is sacred. Bolivia is a country with a strong culture linked to it and, at the same time, we see the conflict that has developed around it worldwide. Luckily in gastronomy the coca leaf is increasingly present. In our restaurant we use it for many preparations such as coca butter, bread, cocktails, infusions or ice creams”, explains Marsia Taha, chef at the Gustu restaurant in La Paz, Bolivia.

Nothing to do with cocaine, coca is still surrounded by taboos and stigmas to this day. This gap, located between two apparently irreconcilable realities, is trying to heal through a kitchen focused on going back to the origins and recovering the local, among which is the ancestral use of this plant.

Mambe noodle ramen —the powder of toasted coca leaves— with bacon, heart of palm, sweet pepper, corn on the cob and coriander from the Salvo Patria restaurant in Bogotá. Lucia Diaz Madurga

the sacred blade

Derived from the word aymara khoka —the language of the descendants of Tiwanaku, the civilization that preceded the Inca Empire— this plant is a generous source of vitamins, proteins, and minerals. Calcium, potassium, magnesium, iron, sodium, vitamins C, E, B1 and B2 are just some of the benefits offered by these leaves and that are being sought in the countries where they have traditionally been consumed —Colombia, Bolivia and Peru. — creating different formats and alternative uses.

The first use of the coca leaf in the culinary field worldwide was the creation of a drink, as explained in the Coca Museum in La Paz (Bolivia). It was 1886 when John Pemberton was looking to create a medicine for the stomach when, experimenting with coca leaves and kola nuts, he created a liquid that took the name of its two main raw materials, Coca-Cola. Although today this soft drink is not made from this plant, new projects are emerging that seek to value the benefits of these leaves of Amazonian origin to leave behind the taboos it generates.

“In Colombia, Coca Nasa He has a giant industrial venture. They make sodas, beers, tea, cookies, oils and even rum and coca liqueur”, says Alejandro Osses, director of the Futuro Coca festival that emerged to dismantle the stigmas of this plant and delve into its different uses. This company, created in the Nasa indigenous people, in southwestern Colombia, cultivates and consumes coca for medicinal and ritual purposes. They began in 1998 selling infusions of the leaves promoting their nutritional properties and, today, they have a whole line of food and cosmetic products, including their Coca Beka wine and their Coca Sek moisturizing drink.

Something similar they do in Del Condorwho delve into ancestral medicine to bring it to the modern market through pills mambe —the powder of toasted coca leaves mixed with ash from coca leaves yarumo used by shamans for spiritual and medicinal purposes—, their own Amazonian chai tea with mate, cocoa and ginger and coca leaf flour. And it is that, due to its flavor profiles and its local character, in these areas, tea matcha has begun to be replaced by that of coca leaf, as the chai Emerald that they prepare and sell in powder in Diosa Café, in Bogotaa tea mixed with coca flour, cardamom and cloves.

The coca leaf has also reached haute cuisine. When a customer sits in one of the tables of the Oda restaurant located in Bogotá —at 2,625 meters above sea level— the first thing they serve you is the traditional infusion of coca leaves to treat altitude sickness. “Our supplier is an indigenous person from Putumayo who sends us the dried leaves to be processed in the kitchen without losing their nutrients. In the desserts we have had a mille-feuille with goat cheese and coca powder and a sponge with chocolate from the Amazon infused with coca leaf powder. When we use this product, the quantities must be carefully measured because it has an invasive and particular flavor,” explains Jefferson García, Oda’s chef, adding that in their cocktail bar they also include the leaf in their Luna deer drink “prepared with cordial from soursop, coca leaf infused viche, Prosecco and Tanqueray rangpur”.

In the liquid world, sommelier Laura Hernández has worked for more than a decade on her Territorio project. “It is focused on the way to encapsulate the different Colombian regions through distillates, fermented products and traditional drinks. The objective is to transfer the sensations and emotions of each one of those places to a drink”, she says. In his restaurant and cocktail bar Laura’s Room (in Bogotá)Hernández has created the Piedmonte distillate from these leaves, a tribute to the slopes of the Andes that end in the eastern plains, land of coca leaves and cocoa nibs, and the fermented coca.

Claiming coca as an ancestral plant and not as a drug is the end of all these chefs and cooks, as well as their suppliers. From this philosophy of work arises the ramen of mambe noodles with bacon, fresh hearts of palm, sweet chili, corn on the cob and coriander from the restaurant Except Homeland, in Bogota, with which they put on the table one of the by-products of this plant. But there are many more projects around this raw material, such as Onésimo González’s viche macerated in coca leaf, which bears his same name, Onésimo, or the venture Caucana bow tie, by Ginger Blonde, where women from Cauca sell fabrics dyed with coca leaves, from which they have made more than 96 different colors.

Despite the multiple uses and benefits of this plant, its demonization has created a stigma in world society. Therefore, thinking of publicizing the numerous project initiatives that exist around and with the aim of highlighting the importance of these leaves historically and culturally, the Futuro Coca festival was born, held on July 30 at the Modern Gymnasium in Bogotá. “We have an opportunity to change the dominant narrative based on taboos and stigmatization. Coca is power, it is Andean, it is debate and dialogue. And this festival was created so that, collectively, we can imagine a fun and enriching way to relate to this plant that offers us a world of possibilities in the future”, explains its director, Carmen Posada.