Desta: The Memories Between was presented in version Nintendo Switch during today’s Indie World, therefore, the game of Ustwo, team responsible for the famous Monument Valley, will also arrive on the Nintendo console in 2023.

Already available last month on iOS and Android, so we refer you to the dedicated review, Desta: The Memories Between is the new adventure from the creators of Monument Valley, who in this case rather change their approach while maintaining some features of the series that has made Ustwo famous all over the world.

Desta: The Memories Between is a title roguelike with well-characterized characters immersed in an interesting narrative, with strategic turn-based combat and a ball game similar to dodgeball. These are the features that are strangely put together in the game and able to work too.

Each night, when Desta falls asleep, he enters a mysterious world filled with memories, long-forgotten places and old acquaintances. In the sleepDesta uses powerful orbs to play a surreal turn-based game that can change the course of conversation.

After being an exclusive for Netflix subscribers, Desta: The Memories Between therefore also arrives on Nintendo Switch. In his review, Tommaso Pugliese reported that “it offers an undoubtedly original experience, a mix of genres and suggestions that uses narration as the glue between strategic clashes that are gradually more complex and mangy, with the roguelite approach to remind us in every moment that one mistake too many can imply not only the gamer over but also the obligation to start the campaign all over again “.