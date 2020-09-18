At the FC Bayern the next transfer poker is about to begin. Negotiations over Ajax youngster Sergiño Dest are picking up speed again with the search for a new right-back. When it comes to transfer fees, the record champions and Ajax are still far apart – and also Barça continues to raise hopes.
Clearly, FC Bayern are in pole position. After the agreement with Liverpool beckons up to 30 million euros in income with the Thiago sale. Money that Bayern – at least partially – want to reinvest in Dest.
Most recently there was talk of Ajax asking for up to 30 million euros for the US international. According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, this is now around 25 million euros. But still too much for Bayern’s taste – the German record champions are said to have recently offered 15 million euros. The negotiations continue. According to Sky if you already agree with the 19-year-old that a five-year contract has been negotiated.
And this is where FC Barcelona comes in. The Catalans still hope to be able to overtake Bayern in the favor of Dest. Above all, coach Ronald Koeman is said to have identified the youngster as the preferred player for the right side, reports the Mundo Deportivo.
But the Catalans are known to need transfer income before they can take action themselves. That’s why it was recently said that they didn’t have a chance in the Dest race. However, two scenarios could change this again: Firstly, the sale of Nelson Semedo could free up the necessary financial resources. The Portuguese should leave Barça and bring in 40 to 45 million euros at best.
The 26-year-old’s contract at Camp Nou is valid until 2022, and its current market value is estimated at 40 million euros. The sum hoped for by Barça seems to be unrealistic, mainly due to Semedo’s rather modest performance last year. A transfer that would be in the area of the Ajax requirement for Dest seems more realistic.
In addition to a Semedo sale, the Mundo Deportivo But a second variant comes into play: Dest could initially be borrowed for a year before a purchase obligation takes effect next summer. However, it remains questionable whether Ajax will get involved and whether Dest would deviate from his dream destination Munich at all.
In addition, the Blaugrana would then have two right-backs in the squad – if Dest hits, Semedo usually only remains the bank. Its market value would decrease significantly, which would affect its selling price in summer 2021.
Barça is said to have asked Joao Cancelo and Hector Bellerin as alternatives to Dest. Both Man City and Arsenal are loud Mundo Deportivo but not interested in selling.
Conclusion: Bavaria will handle the Dest transfer
How to turn it around: FC Bayern has a clear advantage in Dest poker. They agree with the player that negotiations with Ajax are ongoing. It shouldn’t come as a surprise here if the clubs find a compromise in the end. Thanks to the Thiago sale, the financial means for the transfer are definitely available.
