Ajax want € 25m to sell Sergiño Dest.

Bayern Münich board was in Amsterdam to offer € 15m, no agreement reached yet but negotiations on.

Also Barça contacted his agent but depends by Semedo.

Luis Suarez: nothing new from Ajax. Atlético Madrid are pushing to get him. ? #transfers

– Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 17, 2020