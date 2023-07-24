Interviewed by the microphones of The Athletic, the former Milan full-back, Sergino Dest, spoke about the arrival of Christian Pulisic in the Rossoneri
Interviewed by the microphones of The Athleticthe former full-back of the Milan and now back to BarcelonaSergius Destspoke about his experience with the Rossoneri and the arrival of his compatriot Christian cleaning: “I gave him my sincere opinion. What I experienced at the club. I’m not negative at all, I told him what the facts were. In the end, it all depends on him. Everyone has their own career, their own path. So what happened to me shouldn’t happen to him. I just told him it’s a good club. The city is good too.”.
In the end, Dest he concluded with a thought on the friendly between Milan And Barcelona: “It will be nice to play against him. I just have to do my best and make sure that, if we face each other on the pitch, I’m in charge. I can’t wait”. READ ALSO: Milan is a market between reality and ambition >>>
