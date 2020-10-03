After weeks of negotiations at the club level, as Bayern and Barça fought over their benefits, Sergiño Dest put an end to the speculation. “He chose Barça”, they tell from the player’s environment; “Because it was Ronaldinho’s team and because he always liked his football proposal, so similar to Ajax’s.” And since that day, Marc Overmars, sports director ajaccied, He focused on the Barça club to close the transfer, in the end estimated at 21 million fixed plus 5 in variables, even though the payments will be made in the following five years as the Barça coffers are weak. A full-back with character, offensive and capable of discussing the position with Sergi Roberto and Alba, as he can play on both wings. “We have fought for their incorporation. He is a player of the future and comes to strengthen the right back. Thank you for choosing the Barça option because we fight with important teams ”, resolved Ramon Planes, Barça sports director. “I am very happy to be here, it has always been a dream to be in this club, which has so much history. Thank you for the trust placed in me. I will do my best to be able to reach my maximum potential and win all the titles ”, Dest replied, wearing a mask at the beginning of the telematic press conference.

In the rain, Dest explained in the usual paripe of ball touches that he has plenty of quality, fancy stuff. But that is not what you have in mind to begin with. “I will run out of oxygen in my lungs for Messi”, he sentenced to the Dutch newspaper The Telegraaf. “It is incredible to play with Leo, the best player in the world. It is that I will run whatever it takes for him. Well, and for everyone. I think my lane position is my best demarcation. I will run back and forth at all times. ” Not surprisingly, it is clear who is his reference in the position, even though Ronaldinho has always been. “I want to be like Dani Alves. It was my reference and I have seen many videos on Youtube to learn from him. I want to be similar to him ”, Dest resolved, already wanting to put on the Barça shirt this Sunday against Sevilla (21.00). Plans has no doubts: “He is a very offensive player and he will adapt quickly to the DNA of this club.”

After acknowledging that Koeman’s presence on the bench makes it “easier to connect”, he praised Sergi Roberto, his competition in the position – “I remember that he scored against PSG in the Champions League to go to the quarterfinals. It’s a great footballer “, he agreed- and closed:” The feeling of being here is great. “