After weeks of negotiations at the club level, as Bayern and Barça fought over their benefits, Sergiño Dest put an end to the speculation. “He chose Barça”, they tell from the player’s environment; “Because it was Ronaldinho’s team and because he always liked his football proposal, so similar to Ajax’s.” And since that day, Marc Overmars, sports director ajaccied, He focused on the Barça club to close the transfer, in the end estimated at 21 million fixed plus 5 in variables, even though the payments will be made in the following five years as the Barça coffers are weak. A full-back with character, offensive and capable of discussing the position with Sergi Roberto and Alba, as he can play on both wings. “We have fought for their incorporation. He is a player of the future and comes to strengthen the right back. Thank you for choosing the Barça option because we fight with important teams ”, resolved Ramon Planes, Barça sports director. “I am very happy to be here, it has always been a dream to be in this club, which has so much history. Thank you for the trust placed in me. I will do my best to be able to reach my maximum potential and win all the titles ”, Dest replied, wearing a mask at the beginning of the telematic press conference.
In the rain, Dest explained in the usual paripe of ball touches that he has plenty of quality, fancy stuff. But that is not what you have in mind to begin with. “I will run out of oxygen in my lungs for Messi”, he sentenced to the Dutch newspaper The Telegraaf. “It is incredible to play with Leo, the best player in the world. It is that I will run whatever it takes for him. Well, and for everyone. I think my lane position is my best demarcation. I will run back and forth at all times. ” Not surprisingly, it is clear who is his reference in the position, even though Ronaldinho has always been. “I want to be like Dani Alves. It was my reference and I have seen many videos on Youtube to learn from him. I want to be similar to him ”, Dest resolved, already wanting to put on the Barça shirt this Sunday against Sevilla (21.00). Plans has no doubts: “He is a very offensive player and he will adapt quickly to the DNA of this club.”
After acknowledging that Koeman’s presence on the bench makes it “easier to connect”, he praised Sergi Roberto, his competition in the position – “I remember that he scored against PSG in the Champions League to go to the quarterfinals. It’s a great footballer “, he agreed- and closed:” The feeling of being here is great. “
Plans: “There are no negotiations for Dembélé”
The sports director closed the debate on Dembélé, tempted by the English Manchester United. “There is no type of negotiation with United. We count on Dembélé a lot and we hope to be able to enjoy it ”, resolved Planes. They will also stay with Riqui Puig, who decided to stay despite Koeman suggesting that he seek a loan to have more minutes. “The minutes at Barça are very difficult. Ronald bets on the youngsters as he demonstrated against Celta and with one less … Riqui makes his decision to fight for his dream, it is laudable but also complicated. We support his decision and we think that there may be minutes for everyone, ”said the manager of the Barça technical secretariat, with four days to close the market. “It is not necessary for a player to come out to bring in another. But it is not easy to find players with this level ”, he added. “There are points to reinforce and we are working with the coach. At the offensive level we demonstrate the potential, with variables. And in defense, surely with Samu’s injury [Umtiti] we are a little weaker. If someone comes it will be to really help us. We will not sign to sign ”, declared Planes, who confirmed seeking a destination for the Frenchman as well as for Todibo. “He has a lot of potential and there are several European clubs that are very interested in him. He wants to play and Barça will look for the best possibility, which may be by accepting any of the proposals that allow him to grow as a footballer ”.
