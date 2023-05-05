Sandra Lizbeth García González, 20, is a pie vendor at traffic lights in Nuevo León that has earned the love of many drivers for its taste, charisma and beauty. Known as ‘Lady Pays’this young entrepreneur has gone viral on social media.

Despite her youth, Sandra already she is the mother of a child and has been married twice, which has motivated her to work hard to get ahead.

Your daily goal is to sell at least 150 pies. to be able to survive. In an interview with own land news and other distribution channels on social networks, ‘Lady Pays’ revealed that she would like to venture into the world of the Internet.

Although it has received some criticism for its popularity, especially from women, Sandra has remained focused on her venture and in taking care of the public image that you want to project for your child.

Despite the fact that some clients come to her only for her virality, Sandra is proud of her work and the taste of her pies, which are the true attraction of her business.

‘Lady Pays” popularity has been on the rise on social media, especially on TikTok, where she has shared videos of her dancing skills and selling her desserts.

Despite his fame, keep working hard to keep your business and take care of your son. His story is an example of perseverance and entrepreneurship, and he shows that with effort and dedication great things can be achieved.

If you are in Nuevo León and you come across ‘Lady Pays’ at a traffic light, do not hesitate to try the delicious desserts it sells. Support your business.

What is a pie?

A pie is a dessert made from a crust or dough base, generally wheat flour, filled with a sweet mixture that may contain fruits, nuts, cream cheese, condensed milk, cream, eggs, and other ingredients.

It can be baked or refrigerated and can be served hot or cold. It is a very popular dessert in North America and can be found in different variants and flavors.

Apple pie

lemon pie

pecan pie

Cheese pie

Pumpkin pie

coconut pie

Chocolate pie

Strawberry pie

cherry pie

Peach pie