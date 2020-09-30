Dessert Recipe: Everyone has their favorite chocolate or ice cream kids. The special thing is that you can enjoy this tasty dessert in any season. This is as easy to prepare as it is tasty in eating ice cream. So what’s the matter late dessert lovers, let’s know how this tasty ice cream is made.

Ingredients for making chocolate ice cream

-2 1/2 cups full cream milk

-1 tsp custard powder

-2 tsp cocoa powder

-1 cup sugar

-1/2 t spoon vanilla essence

-1 1/2 cups cream

-Nuts

How to make chocolate ice cream

To make chocolate ice cream, first mix sugar, cocoa and custard powder in half a cup of milk and then boil the remaining milk and mix the custard mixture made in it. Now after boiling this mixture, light the flame of gas for half a minute and leave it to cool.

After cooling, mix cream and vanilla essence and fill it in 1 box. After freezing the ice cream, grind it in a blender and keep it again in the fridge to set. Repeat this process twice. Now place it on the normal temperature for about 2 hours and put nuts and garnish.