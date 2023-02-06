Idea Factory recently held the Dessert de Otomate 2023appointment in which he has not only announced a series of otome visual novels For Nintendo Switchbut also wanted to offer new updates on the status of previously announced titles.

New titles

Radiant Tale: Fanfare!

It is a fan disk of the title Radiant Tale released in May 2022.

Hakuoki Shinkai: Manyou no Shou

Fan disc containing various spin-off stories and artwork not included in the main story. Coming in 2023.

Hakuoki: Sweet School Life for Nintendo Switch

Title porting Hakuoki: Sweet School Life released in 2014. Coming in the course of 2023.

Collar X Malice for Nintendo Switch Special BOX

Includes Collar X Malice For Nintendo Switch, released in 2020, and the fan disc containing the sequel episodes and side stories. Exit date: July 13, 2023.

Updates on previously announced titles

Cupid Parasite: Sweet & Spicy Darling

Coming in 2023.

Alice in the Country of Spades: Wonderful Black World

Exit date: August 3, 2023.

9 RIP

To be released in 2023.

My9Swallows TOPSTARS LEAGUE

Altergear Title #4

Source: Idea Factory Street Gematsu