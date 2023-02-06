Idea Factory recently held the Dessert de Otomate 2023appointment in which he has not only announced a series of otome visual novels For Nintendo Switchbut also wanted to offer new updates on the status of previously announced titles.
New titles
Radiant Tale: Fanfare!
It is a fan disk of the title Radiant Tale released in May 2022.
Hakuoki Shinkai: Manyou no Shou
Fan disc containing various spin-off stories and artwork not included in the main story. Coming in 2023.
Hakuoki: Sweet School Life for Nintendo Switch
Title porting Hakuoki: Sweet School Life released in 2014. Coming in the course of 2023.
Collar X Malice for Nintendo Switch Special BOX
Includes Collar X Malice For Nintendo Switch, released in 2020, and the fan disc containing the sequel episodes and side stories. Exit date: July 13, 2023.
Updates on previously announced titles
Cupid Parasite: Sweet & Spicy Darling
Coming in 2023.
Alice in the Country of Spades: Wonderful Black World
Exit date: August 3, 2023.
9 RIP
To be released in 2023.
My9Swallows TOPSTARS LEAGUE
Altergear Title #4
Source: Idea Factory Street Gematsu
