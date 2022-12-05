Blond Amsterdam removes an earthenware bowl from the collection, after a fuss about it on social media. The bowl depicted, among other things, a smiling Anne Frank.

The bowl appeared in the new collection called ‘Hollands Glorie’ by Blond. ‘The series in which the bowl appeared should be a positive reminder of Dutch scenes and heroes of which we are proud. Unfortunately, this feeling does not come across to everyone in the way we envisioned. This was absolutely not our intention. We find this very annoying’, writes Blond Amsterdam in response to the criticism.

The fuss arose after opinion maker and popular Twitterer Anne Fleur Dekker shared a photo of the product. ‘I like this very much. Totally inappropriate,’ she tweeted, among other things, after which she received a lot of support.

The Israel Information and Documentation Center (CIDI) also expressed criticism. It called the bowls "extremely inappropriate." The CIDI had already advised to remove the crockery from the shops.

Blond Amsterdam, which has a shop in Ferdinand Bolstraat, writes that it is ‘very shocked’ by the reactions. This afternoon the product was removed from the webshop. ‘We also donate the proceeds resulting from this article in full,’ can be read in the press release. To whom or what the money will be donated is still unclear. People who have already bought the product can exchange or return it free of charge.

More negative reactions

It is not the first time that an illustration by Blond has made the news negatively. In March 2017, people called an election hacker “derogatory” because the brand depicted a blonde woman in a voting booth saying, “Of course I’m going to vote, I love colors so much!”

At the end of the same year, the brand received indignant reactions to an illustration about the news of 2017. For example, Anne Faber, Romy and Savannah were depicted with the texts 'RIP' and 'Our thoughts are with your family and friends'. The three women were killed in 2017.

There is also nothing new about the use of Anne Frank’s name and likeness. In 2018, for example, a bakery called ‘Anne & Frank’ opened in the Raadhuisstraat in Amsterdam. After indignant reactions, the name was changed. Debuted in 2019 a Dutch rapper under the stage name Anne Frank. ‘It shows little empathy for the feelings of all survivors of the Shoah and their families,’ the Anne Frank House responded at the time.



