Dessert | An easy and silky dessert is created from three ingredients as if by itself

Lemon pudding, lemon posset, requires 10 minutes of preparation before the setting time.

Here is a dessert for which you only need three ingredients: cream, lemon and sugar – and three hours of time.

However, it only takes about ten minutes to prepare, the rest of the time the lemon pudding will congeal on its own under the cling film in the fridge.

In lemon posset, lemon juice coagulates the cream into a gentle, silky pudding.

If you like, you can season the posset with lemon peel or vanilla or serve it with berries.

Lemon posset

4 servings

preparation time: 10 min + 3 h

4 dl whipped cream

1½ dl sugar

1 dl squeezed lemon or lime juice

Measure the cream and sugar into a small saucepan. Cook for 3 minutes until the mixture thickens slightly. Remove the pot from the stove and stir in the lemon juice. The mixture should taste quite tart, so increase the amount of juice as needed. Pour the mixture into four small glasses. Cover with cling film. Allow to set in the refrigerator for at least 3 hours or overnight. Serve as is or with berries, nuts or herbs.

Recipe: Sanna Kekäläinen