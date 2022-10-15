When it comes to dystopia, many ways to tell it come to mind: we tell you in this review how it does it Despot’s Game. It is the set of two genres that are usually considered very different: the roguelike and the strategic. Yes why The Binding of Isaac or Enter the Gungeon we have been taught that these titles they tend to be very action, but this is not the case with the game made by Konfa Games and published by TinyBuild. In fact, this roguelike decides to be a mix with strategic game implementations that could make Despot’s Game boringbut also extremely charming. Without wasting any more time, let’s talk about the aspects that interest us most.

A dystopia… funny

The concept of dystopia is literally the opposite of utopia. So if in the last case we have an unrealizable world because it is perfect (this to summarize), in the case of dystopia we have to imagine the worst world (the emblematic example can be found in George Orwell’s 1984 book).

Although Despot’s Game does not have a narrative as deep as that of the English author, we can say that it manages to make the idea so simple… And fun, this is because there are also some beats that manage to break the rhythm and make you breathe between one room and another. But what is the goal that you will have during your adventure in the game? Simply survive. And in case you lose, you’ll have to start over and the layout of the various rooms will change from time to time.

A group of humans against trial and error

As for the Despot’s Game gameplay, you will pick up the fate of a group of humans which, as already mentioned, will have to survive in the various levels. These levels are divided into rooms, each room can contain different things: upgrades, quests, bosses or enemies. The rooms will never be the same or arranged in the same way, so every time you start over, things will be different. Just like in The Binding of Isaac.

When we fight, the various characters we control will increase their level, and we will also be able to change the weapons available. Weapons will make the difference when exploring Despot’s Game. Obviously at the beginning you will have ineffective weapons, but as you continue you will have access to Tokens that they will allow you to improve the loot pool and improve everything left on the ground by enemies.

Not only that, there will also be clothes that will indicate the various classes: from afar, tank, DPS or wizard. Sometimes, however, the characters you will use they won’t have any kind of dress, so you’ll have to find them, otherwise the party members won’t be useful in combat. Another of the elements of Despot’s Game gameplay are the Mutations, which are elements that will improve performing certain actions in the rooms. Depending on the type, there will be changes to the various units.

But how do you actually play Despot’s Game? You have to strategically position the various party members on the battlefield. To then start the fight. So, as you can guess, you won’t have to fight by pressing buttons, but the only thing you have to do is be careful how you position the party. Here comes one of the very first flaws, especially on consoles: it is perceived that Despot’s Game it was designed to be played mainly with mouse and keyboard. Despite the good implementation of the keys on the controller, it is always better to have everything under control with the mouse.

Dark pixel art

Despot’s Game is a game made in pixel art and it is really very pretty to look at. Of course the protagonists are a bit anonymous, but the settings manage to put the player very well within the dystopian world that the developers thought. A pity that the characters are so anonymous, since it is not possible to see them as real and their own characters but more like “puppets”. The color palette used is very dark, the fact is that it manages to be very suggestive. The music is also very pleasant and manages to accompany the player during his endless raids. The same goes for the sound effects that manage to give a good impression of what is happening on the screen.

During our test of Despot’s Game we did not find any kind of bugs or technical problems. So, wanting to answer the question of whether or not it is worth buying this game, we tell you that yes, it could be an excellent first roguelike to approach. The only thing we really feel like recommending you is that of play it with mouse and keyboard to be able to execute commands as quickly as possible. The game is available on PC, Xbox, PlayStation and Nintendo Switch.