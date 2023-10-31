Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 10/31/2023 – 10:38

Brazil recorded 3.504 million people in a despondent situation in the quarter ending in September, according to data from the Continuous National Household Sample Survey (Pnad Contínua) started in 2012 by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE). The discouraged population fell to its lowest level since the quarter ended in September 2016, when it totaled 3.481 million people.

The result means 168 thousand fewer discouraged people compared to the quarter ended in June, a decline of 4.6%. In one year, 755 thousand people left the situation of despair, a drop of 17.7%.

The discouraged population is defined as those who were out of the labor force for one of the following reasons: they could not find work, or they did not have experience, they were too young or old, or they did not find work in the locality – and who, if they had found work , would be available to take on the position. The discouraged are part of the potential workforce.