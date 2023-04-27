The woman suffered from anxiety and postpartum depression
The husband of Lindsay Clancy asks everyone to forgive his wife, despite the terrible deed committed. Has took the life of her three children: 8-month-old Callan, 3-year-old Dawson, and 5-year-old Cora. She suffered from anxiety and postpartum depression. Unfortunately, apparently everything seemed to be fine after the birth of the third child, but she was not.
According to what was reconstructed by the local authorities, after having strangled her three children, the woman would have thrown herself from a window of the family home located in Duxbury, Massachusetts. It all happened on January 24th.
Patrick Clancy he was not at home at the time. He had gone out to go shopping. When he returned he found the two older children lying unconscious on the ground. While the newborn was seriously injured. Cora and Dawson were pronounced dead by paramedics, while Callan was airlifted, but passed away 6 days later.
The woman was an OB nurse at Massachusetts General Hospital. She reportedly had postpartum depression after Callan was born. In July, she had also published posts on social media talking about her mental health.
He said that he had tried to change his diet and lifestyle to try to overcome that condition, but evidently depression took over. Yet the family’s life on social media seemed happy and perfect.
Lindsay Clancy tried to take her own life in her home by jumping out a window
It’s quite a shocking thing and it’s heartbreaking. They were just beautiful, beautiful children. Well cared for – they were just beautiful, that’s all. They have had a wonderful life.
These are the words of Rita Musgrove, great-grandmother of the children. She along with other relatives of hers are trying to work out what happened, also to be close to her husband.
Many people have said they can’t imagine and they are right, there is absolutely nothing that can prepare you. The shock and pain are excruciating and relentless. They constantly remind me of them and with the little sleep I get, I dream of them over and over again. Any parent knows, it’s impossible to figure out how much you’ll love your children until you have them. The same goes for understanding the devastation of losing them. Cora, Dawson and Callan were the essence of my life and I am completely lost without them.
