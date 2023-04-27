The husband of Lindsay Clancy asks everyone to forgive his wife, despite the terrible deed committed. Has took the life of her three children: 8-month-old Callan, 3-year-old Dawson, and 5-year-old Cora. She suffered from anxiety and postpartum depression. Unfortunately, apparently everything seemed to be fine after the birth of the third child, but she was not.

According to what was reconstructed by the local authorities, after having strangled her three children, the woman would have thrown herself from a window of the family home located in Duxbury, Massachusetts. It all happened on January 24th.

Patrick Clancy he was not at home at the time. He had gone out to go shopping. When he returned he found the two older children lying unconscious on the ground. While the newborn was seriously injured. Cora and Dawson were pronounced dead by paramedics, while Callan was airlifted, but passed away 6 days later.

The woman was an OB nurse at Massachusetts General Hospital. She reportedly had postpartum depression after Callan was born. In July, she had also published posts on social media talking about her mental health.

He said that he had tried to change his diet and lifestyle to try to overcome that condition, but evidently depression took over. Yet the family’s life on social media seemed happy and perfect.

Lindsay Clancy tried to take her own life in her home by jumping out a window

It’s quite a shocking thing and it’s heartbreaking. They were just beautiful, beautiful children. Well cared for – they were just beautiful, that’s all. They have had a wonderful life.

These are the words of Rita Musgrove, great-grandmother of the children. She along with other relatives of hers are trying to work out what happened, also to be close to her husband.