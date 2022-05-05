AWhen the football party in the Ibrox witches’ cauldron had reached its climax, the RB Leipzig players fell to the ground in disappointment and shock. Intimidated by the huge atmosphere, the Saxons missed the final of the Europa League and lost the first of two possible titles. Coach Domenico Tedesco’s team lost 3-1 (0-2) to Glasgow Rangers in the second leg of the semifinals on Thursday evening and carelessly gave up the 1-0 lead from the first duel.

In front of around 50,000 loud fans, James Tavernier (19th), Glen Kamara (24th) and John Lundstram (81st) shot the self-sacrificing Rangers into the final in Seville, where Eintracht Frankfurt awaited their opponents on May 18th. Leipzig, which was shortened in the meantime by Christopher Nkunku (70th), remains in the hunt for the first trophy in the club’s history this season only in the cup final against SC Freiburg.

Hair-raising mistakes

“All the players know what to expect here,” said RB coach Domenico Tedesco, referring to the great atmosphere at Ibrox Stadium, and thoroughly misjudged it. Because there was nothing to be seen of the dominant Leipzig football, especially in the first half. The Saxons let themselves be pushed back into their own half, made hair-raising mistakes and hardly found any offensive. The Rangers, on the other hand, were different: Carried by their hot-blooded fans, the Scots acted with great commitment, will and passion, even if the footballing qualities remained manageable.

But that was enough against a weak RB. It became dangerous after just seven minutes when strong right-back Tavernier picked up the pace. The game was almost entirely one-way. The consequence was the leadership of the Scottish champions. After fine preliminary work from Ryan Kent, Tavernier only had to push the ball over the line. For the captain it was the seventh goal in the 13th Europa League game – and it was also the opening goal for the fifth time.







Kamara hits untenable

The goal made an impact. The Tedesco team lost the ball far too quickly, as did the second blow to the neck when Josko Gvardiol lost the ball. Kamara accepted the gift and hit the far corner for Gulacsi, which was untenable. Tedesco just shook his head in the coaching zone. And it could have been even worse: Shortly thereafter, Joe Aribo didn’t hit the ball properly from a short distance (29th). From Leipzig’s point of view, the only scene worth mentioning was a shot by Dani Olmo from the edge of the penalty area over the goal (28′).

Even Yussuf Poulsen, who came into the team because of his physical advantages for André Silva, could do little. “Exactly what we wanted to prevent happened. They put fast balls in the box. It’s very difficult to defend,” criticized Christopher Vivell, RB’s technical director, during the half-time break on RTL+: “We have to use our technical skills more.”







Leipzig comes back only briefly

In the second round, the Rangers withdrew a little and strengthened their defense. But despite long periods of possession, RB did not initially create any dangerous chances, while Rangers were lurking for counterattacks. After an hour, Tedesco reacted and exchanged the weak Olmo for Dominik Szoboszlai. It could have hit other players too.

It lasted until the 70th minute when the guests got their first big chance. The 40-year-old Allan McGregor made a great save against Konrad Laimer. A few seconds later, however, he was powerless when Nkunku was there after Angelino’s flange. Suddenly it got quiet and the Rangers’ legs got heavy. And yet the record champions hit back again. After a cross from Kent, Gvardiol initially saved on the line, but Lundstram was successful from a follow-up shot. After that there was no holding back.