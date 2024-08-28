Total capital spending by Alibaba, Tencent and Baidu was about 50 billion yuan ($7 billion) in the first half, compared with 23 billion yuan a year earlier.

The groups said the focus was on buying processors and infrastructure to run the training of large language models for AI, both their own and others’.

ByteDance, TikTok’s parent company, has also increased its AI-related spending, backed by a cash package of more than $50 billion and taking advantage of being privately held and relatively free of investor scrutiny, according to two people familiar with the matter.

“We will continue to invest in R&D and AI capital to ensure the growth of our AI cloud business,” Alibaba chairman Eddie Wu told investors this month, according to a Financial Times report. “The reason for this is simply that we see a lot of unmet demand from many customers.”

Alibaba buys processors to train its Tongi series of AI models and rents out the computing power to others.

The Chinese tech giant’s total capital expenditure in the first half was 23 billion yuan, up 123 percent from a year earlier.

“What we see when we make this kind of capital investment is that once we get a server, that server is immediately up and running at full capacity,” Wu said. “And we can expect to see a very high return on investment over the next few quarters.”

Sales from the group’s cloud computing business accelerated in the second quarter, rising 6 percent from a year earlier. Alibaba said revenue from AI-related products more than doubled year-on-year.

This growth is partly due to investments in AI startups in China that are designed to attract customers.

Nearly half of the $800 million the company invested in AI startup Moonshot in February was in the form of vouchers to purchase its cloud services.

US controls

While US export controls cut off access to Nvidia’s flagship AI processors like the H100 and the upcoming Blackwell series, China’s tech giants can buy lower-performance processors like Nvidia’s H20, which are designed to stay within Washington’s computing power thresholds.

Analysts expect Nvidia to ship more than a million processors to Chinese technology groups in the coming months, at a price ranging between $12,000 and $13,000 per unit, according to the British newspaper report.

In a related development, social media and gaming giant Tencent said capital spending rose to 23 billion yuan in the first six months, up 176 percent from a year earlier, partly due to “investment in GPU and CPU servers.”

The company’s cloud computing business has benefited from the growing need to rent GPUs, but on a smaller scale than the boom seen at its U.S. counterparts, said chief strategy officer James Mitchell.

“There aren’t as many very well-funded startups trying to build large language models on their own in China,” he added. “There are a lot of small companies, but they’re $1 billion or $2 billion in capital. They’re not $10 billion or $90 billion in capital” like in the US.

Tencent has been writing smaller checks to AI groups because of ongoing concerns about Beijing’s regulatory stance, said one person familiar with the company’s investment strategy.

Baidu, China’s longtime AI leader, was also the most conservative on capital spending, spending 4.2 billion yuan in the first half, up 4 percent from a year earlier.

Overall, China’s big tech companies’ capital expenditures still lag far behind their U.S. counterparts, the report said. Alphabet, Amazon, Meta and Microsoft spent $106 billion in the first half and have pledged more investment in the coming months.

The most important reasons

Technology expert Mohammed Al-Harthi said in exclusive statements to the Sky News Arabia Economy website that there are several main reasons that push Chinese companies to increase their investments in the field of artificial intelligence despite the restrictions imposed by the United States, including:

Global competition: China sees AI as a key factor in global technological competition. Continued development of AI capabilities helps Chinese companies stay competitive with Western companies.

Technological independence: US restrictions have prompted China to build up its domestic technological capabilities, to reduce dependence on Western technology and reduce China’s vulnerability to sanctions. This includes developing the systems, algorithms, and hardware needed to run AI models.

Huge domestic market: China has a large and diverse domestic market, allowing its companies to efficiently test and develop AI technologies, including voice recognition, translation, e-commerce, and financial services applications.

Government support: The Chinese government provides strong support for AI research and development as part of its national strategy to make China a world leader in the field by 2030, including funding and a favorable regulatory environment.

National Security: AI is a key component of national security issues, such as cybersecurity and defense. Therefore, the development of AI technology enhances China’s ability to protect itself from external threats.

He stressed that Beijing is taking these steps to secure its technological future in the face of geopolitical and economic challenges.

Chinese efforts

CEO of IDT Consulting and Technology Systems, Mohammed Saeed, said in exclusive statements to the Sky News Arabia Economy website that “Chinese efforts in the field of technology, especially in artificial intelligence, came as a natural reaction to the restrictions imposed by the United States of America.”

He stressed that “China, as a country, is clearly seeking to achieve technological independence, and it is fully aware that these restrictions represent an obstacle to its technological progress. Therefore, China seeks to achieve leadership in the field of technology with its own capabilities, independent of American technologies.”

Saeed pointed out that “China is fully aware that the competition with the United States is intensifying, a competition that began as a commercial one during the era of former President Donald Trump, and has now moved to become a technological competition.

To bridge this gap, China relies on domestic efforts and Chinese companies that are able to overcome US restrictions.

He added: “These restrictions are among the most important factors motivating Chinese companies to invest in technology, especially in the field of artificial intelligence, taking advantage of the large size of the local market. As the largest country in terms of population after India, China can rely on its local market without relying heavily on foreign markets.”

“The US faces challenges in other markets such as Russia, which enhances cooperation between Chinese and Russian companies and gives them confidence to invest. We have seen remarkable successes for Chinese companies when they faced challenges such as the US ban on Huawei, which succeeded in developing its own app store and mobile operating systems. This proves the ability of China’s domestic technology to compete globally,” he continued.

“In the electric car sector, Tesla had a monopoly on the market, but with the entry of Chinese companies, it was able to gain a large market share and became a strong competitor that threatens Tesla’s leadership,” Saeed concluded. “Thus, it is clear that the investments of Chinese technology companies came as a response to US restrictions, and these investments have proven successful in several areas.”

Chinese investments

Academic advisor at San Jose State University in California, Dr. Ahmed Banafa, explained in exclusive statements to the “Sky News Arabia Economy” website that Chinese technology companies are doubling their investments and efforts in developing artificial intelligence for several reasons, despite the restrictions imposed by the United States.

Among these reasons is that China sees AI as a key to enhancing its technological and economic power globally. Chinese companies are seeking to stay ahead and maintain their position as leaders in technological innovation, while pointing to “US restrictions,” which highlight the importance of developing domestic and independent technology. Chinese companies, with government support, are working to reduce their dependence on Western technology and rely on their own capabilities.

Banafeh also highlighted the Chinese government’s strong support for the development of artificial intelligence as part of national strategies, which encourages companies to invest heavily in this sector. At the same time, he explained that US restrictions encourage Chinese companies to search for new technologies and innovations that go beyond the imposed restrictions, which leads to accelerating the pace of research and development in this field.

As domestic demand for AI solutions grows, Chinese companies are focusing on meeting this growing demand. Additionally, these companies are seeking to expand their influence in emerging markets that may be less affected by US restrictions, according to Banafa.

Chinese companies are facing challenges posed by US restrictions by increasing their investments in artificial intelligence, with the aim of maintaining their competitiveness and achieving technological independence.

Nvidia chips

In another context, reports indicated that artificial intelligence engineers in China are obtaining banned Nvidia chips through middlemen, despite US export controls aimed at slowing the progress of artificial intelligence in the country.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Chinese AI engineers, in collaboration with middlemen, are using servers that use Nvidia AI chips without actually bringing the banned chips into the country, and some are doing so anonymously using cryptocurrency methods.

Derek Au, a former Bitcoin miner who works with Chinese companies to access Nvidia’s computing power, said he convinced investors in the United States and Dubai to help buy AI servers using Nvidia’s H100 chips.

The company then placed more than 300 of the servers in an Australian data center, which later began running AI models for a Beijing-based company.

Despite U.S. efforts to tighten export controls on advanced chipmaking equipment sold to China, the country’s AI companies have reportedly gained access to advanced Nvidia chips through vendors, and even by leasing Nvidia-powered servers from Google, Microsoft and other tech companies.

Nvidia has designed three chips to comply with existing export controls on China, including the H20. However, analysts at Jefferies said that when the U.S. conducts its annual review of U.S. semiconductor export controls in October, it is “highly likely” that H20 sales to China will be blocked.

Nvidia is also reportedly working on a version of its latest Blackwell AI platform for the Chinese market that will comply with US trade restrictions.

The US-based chipmaker will reportedly work with local distribution partner Inspur to launch and sell the chip, tentatively called “B20,” in China.