This Wednesday at Cuauhtemoc Stadium, América rescued the 1-1 draw against Puebla, in the first leg quarters of the Clausura 2022 of Liga MX. The Venezuelan Fernando Aristeguieta opened the shares, but the Uruguayan Sebastian Caceres sealed the board.
The meeting was quite fought from the initial whistle, the scare for the visitors quickly appearing. At minute 5, a cross came from Javier Salas that the Uruguayan Maximilian Araujo he finished with his leg, but William Ochoa managed to deflect the ball.
The azulcremas response came at 15′ when the Uruguayan Federico Vinas appeared to seek to connect a diagonal, however, he ended up injured, having to leave the field to enter Henry Martin.
The first warning of the Eagles It was Caceres at 35′ by raising his arm too high in the air to hit Aristeguietawhile by the locals Rooms and the Chilean Paul Parra they were painted at 21′ and 32′, respectively.
The bad news for those from Coapa continued to appear, as a new loss came at minute 40. Suddenly, the Paraguayan Richard Sanchez he threw himself on the ground, so he was taken out on a stretcher, the Peruvian taking over Peter Aquinas.
When it seemed that there would be no dangerous actions before the end of the first part, at 45 + 3′ Alexander Zendejas He took a shot from the edge of the area with the Paraguayan Anthony Silva covering properly.
For the 52′, Israel Kings He was also reprimanded, but the good one would come for The fringe. In an erroneous start on the part of Henrythe Argentinian John Paul Segovia threw a filtered pass into the area where Aristeguieta connected and despite the intervention of Ochoathe ball fell again to break nets to break the zero.
After the goal of the camoteros, some desperation entered the Argentine’s pupils Ferdinand Ortizso much so that the Paraguayan Bruno Valdez was painted yellow at 59′ for a foul on Araujo. However, the Colombian Roger Martinez had a shot that went very close to the upper right corner and Jorge Sanchez he volleyed a defensive rebound that went too high.
The feathered ones continued to go to the front and it was their turn to The bombwho advanced several meters leaving behind Araujo and the Uruguayan Emmanuel Gularte, but once inside the area, he could no longer get a strong shot, sending the ball to the goalkeeper; thanks to this, preventative cartons continued to appear for Pueblawith Daniel Aguilar receiving it at 71′ and Anthony at 77′ for spending time on his clearance.
At 81′, the reward came for those from Coapa, since Caceres appeared in a free kick to put a strong header that surpassed Anthony and even when the possibility of reviewing the action was handled because Valdez intervened by being out of place, Louis Henry Santander he took the target for granted.
The Goofy Santander kept shooting yellow, hitting one for Diego de Buen at 90+1′ when stopping Roger when looking to enter the area; those of the Tano They continued looking for the goal, but in the end everything will be decided in the Aztec stadium next Saturday.
