This Wednesday at the Cuauhtémoc Stadium, #America rescued the 1-1 draw against #pueblain the Ida rooms of the Closing 2022 of the #LigaMX. Fernando Aristeguieta opened the shares, but Sebastián Cáceres sealed the board.#LigaBBVAMX #Closure2022 #Liguilla #LiguillaCL2022 pic.twitter.com/ufTRlCovfc — Sports Flight (@Vuelo_Deportivo) May 12, 2022

The azulcremas response came at 15′ when the Uruguayan Federico Vinas appeared to seek to connect a diagonal, however, he ended up injured, having to leave the field to enter Henry Martin.

This is how the foot of Federico Viñas remained. They’re going to check for a fracture. The referee did not sanction anything before this. pic.twitter.com/39nfzEs8tx – “The Boss” Eagle (@ElJefeAguila) May 12, 2022

The bad news for those from Coapa continued to appear, as a new loss came at minute 40. Suddenly, the Paraguayan Richard Sanchez he threw himself on the ground, so he was taken out on a stretcher, the Peruvian taking over Peter Aquinas.

Bad news for America? Richard Sánchez also left the pitch injured#WithTheProta pic.twitter.com/8UMVpzYDHo — The Protagonists (@losprota) May 12, 2022

For the 52′, Israel Kings He was also reprimanded, but the good one would come for The fringe. In an erroneous start on the part of Henrythe Argentinian John Paul Segovia threw a filtered pass into the area where Aristeguieta connected and despite the intervention of Ochoathe ball fell again to break nets to break the zero.

The feathered ones continued to go to the front and it was their turn to The bombwho advanced several meters leaving behind Araujo and the Uruguayan Emmanuel Gularte, but once inside the area, he could no longer get a strong shot, sending the ball to the goalkeeper; thanks to this, preventative cartons continued to appear for Pueblawith Daniel Aguilar receiving it at 71′ and Anthony at 77′ for spending time on his clearance.

The Goofy Santander kept shooting yellow, hitting one for Diego de Buen at 90+1′ when stopping Roger when looking to enter the area; those of the Tano They continued looking for the goal, but in the end everything will be decided in the Aztec stadium next Saturday.