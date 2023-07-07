In a post on Threads, Mark Zuckerberg announced that the number of subscribers to the new app had reached 70 million.

And he said: “70 One million subscriptions to Threads as of this morning. It far exceeded our expectations.”

At a time when Twitter is faltering, Mark Zuckerberg has dealt yet another blow to Elon Musk’s rivalry among tech billionaires, launching Threads, a long-awaited companion to Instagram that is challenging Twitter.

The application is very similar to Twitter, as it allows the creation of short text posts that users can like, repost and respond to.

Reasons for the rapid spread of “Threads”.

In a previous comment to Sky News Arabia, the digital transformation and information security expert, Ziyad Abdel-Tawab, attributed the reasons for the rapid spread of the new application to several reasons, which are:

“Threads depends on the Instagram application, which has nearly 2 and a half billion users, and therefore there is ease in users moving to the new application, even with the same username and password.”

The second issue is related to the publicity that accompanied the launch of this application.

New features such as the tweet or post reaching 500 characters, compared to 280 characters in Twitter, if the account is not verified.

The new application also allows video clips of up to 5 minutes in duration.

threat of prosecution

On the same day as Threads’ launch, Twitter publicly threatened to sue Meta Platforms, accusing it of systematic and illegal theft of trade secrets after launching its new platform.

Twitter’s lawyer, Alex Spiro, wrote a warning letter to Meta, which was published by the American SEMAFOR website, in which he demanded immediate steps to prevent the use of any secrets related to his platform.

Twitter’s lawyer claimed that Meta deliberately used former employees of Elon Musk to imitate and clone the application, warning against transferring Twitter secrets to Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta.

The letter indicated that Meta and its app had illegally obtained Twitter’s trade secrets.

Linda Iaccarino, the new CEO of Twitter, said in a tweet that the company has often been imitated, in an apparent reference to Threads.