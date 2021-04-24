D.he American President Joe Biden officially classified the massacre of Armenians in the Ottoman Empire during World War I as genocide. “The American people honor all those Armenians who perished in the genocide that began 106 years ago today,” said Biden in a message distributed by the White House on the commemoration day of the massacres on Saturday.

Biden emphasized that it was a question of confirming a historical fact and not about “reproaching” Turkey. However, Turkey immediately rejected the statement on Saturday: Turkey “does not have to be taught about our history by anyone,” said Foreign Minister Mevlüt Cavusoglu.

The move is likely to put a considerable strain on the relationship between the United States and Turkey, which vehemently rejects classification as genocide. In a telephone conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday, according to the White House, Biden promoted “constructive” relations between Washington and Ankara.

“We must never forget this extermination campaign”

During the presidential election campaign, Biden announced that he wanted to recognize the massacre of the Armenians more than a hundred years ago as genocide. Exactly a year ago the democrat said: “We must never forget or keep silent about this terrible and systematic extermination operation. Unless we fully acknowledge, remember and educate our children about genocide, the words ‘never again’ lose their meaning. “

A spokeswoman for the US State Department said on Friday that a statement from the President on the “genocide of the Armenians” was expected on Saturday. A ministry official later made it clear that the spokeswoman’s use of the term “genocide” did not constitute a change in position by the United States. Such a change would have to be announced by the White House.

April 24, 1915 marked the beginning of the massacre of the Armenians in the Ottoman Empire. It is estimated that between 1.2 and 1.5 million Armenians were killed by soldiers of the Ottoman Empire at that time. Turkey vehemently opposes the use of the term genocide and speaks of a civil war in the course of which hundreds of thousands lost their lives on both sides.

Knowledge has never been more valuable Get free access to all articles on FAZ.NET for 30 days with F +. READ F + NOW



The Bundestag classified the massacre of the Armenians in June 2016 as genocide. This sparked a serious diplomatic crisis with Turkey. In December 2019, the American Congress also recognized the massacre as genocide in a symbolic vote.

The official classification of the massacre as genocide in the United States is likely to put additional strain on relations between NATO partners. The Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Cavusoglu had warned Biden against such a step this week. “If the United States wants to worsen relations, that is their choice,” he said. On Thursday Erdogan called on his advisors to “defend the truth against those who represent the lie about the so-called ‘genocide of the Armenians’”.

After the phone call between Biden and Erdogan, both Ankara and Washington made an effort to highlight the positive aspects of the relationship. According to the White House, the two heads of state agreed a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Brussels on June 14th. The Turkish side said Erdogan and Biden had agreed on the importance of their cooperation.

Allegations against Turkey in Armenia

In Armenia, thousands of people moved from the capital Yerevan to the nearby Zizernakaberd memorial to commemorate the victims of the massacre. Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan drew a parallel between the massacres of World War I and the armed escalation in the South Caucasus region of Nagornyj Karabakh last year. “The Azerbaijani-Turkish aggression” had the goal of “wiping out” the Armenian traces “in Nagornyj Karabakh,” he said. “Turkey’s expansionist foreign policy and territorial claims against Armenia are evidence of the return of its genocidal ideology.”



Remembrance of the genocide: Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at the memorial event in Yerevan on April 24th

:



Image: dpa





Activists from the nationalist party Dashnaktsutyun, which was instrumental in organizing the funeral march, burned the flags of Turkey and neighboring Azerbaijan. Ankara is providing Azerbaijan with military support in the Nagornyj-Karabakh conflict, which escalated into an armed conflict last year. The fact that Armenia subsequently had to cede large areas it had controlled for decades to Azerbaijan is seen as a national humiliation.

French President Emmanuel Macron also remembered the massacre of the Armenians on Saturday with a visit to the memorial for the victims in Paris. France recognized the 2001 Armenian massacre as genocide; In 2019, Macron declared April 24 a national day of remembrance.