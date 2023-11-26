There is only one day left of truce between Israel and Hamas. Although it can be extended, what reigns is the uncertainty of the day after, whether the fights left behind will return on Tuesday. more than 13,000 dead on the Palestinian side and 1,200 on the Israeli side.

(Also read: Release of 39 Palestinian prisoners confirmed for exchange of 13 Israeli hostages)

The four-day ceasefire, which began on Friday, was obtained on Wednesday by Qatar with the support of the United States and Egypt, with the agreement to release 50 Israeli hostages held captive in Gaza and 150 Palestinians imprisoned in Israel.

On Friday, armed and uniformed members of Hamas handed over a total of 24 hostages, divided into 13 Israelis, ten Thais and one Filipino, to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to be taken to Israel through Egypt. For its part, Israel released 39 Palestinian prisoners from its prisons. Although it seemed impossible to achieve this truce, it seems that extending it depends in part on Hamas.

“The pause in fighting could be prolonged if Hamas releases more hostages. Even so, a large number of hostages will remain in the hands of Hamas, so Israeli forces must take into account that not only Palestinian civilians, but also Israeli and foreign hostages are in danger as they continue their operations against Hamas,” says Max Boot , from the Council on Foreign Relations, a United States think tank.

Released they meet their families. See also After fleeing Ukraine, unknown fate of Moroccan students who remained in Ur, Ba

However, everything seems to indicate, according to what Israel’s Defense Minister himself has said, that after the truce, Israeli troops would intensify their military operations in the Gaza Strip.

“Israeli security analysts tell me that the campaign, known as ‘Operation Iron Swords,’ It is still in its infancy and it will take months to achieve Israel’s goals.. As for what happens ‘the day after,’ that crucial question remains unresolved,” says Boot.

Israel faces great international pressure to stop the bombing. However, they insist that their central objective is to “eliminate” Hamas to avoid an attack like the one on October 7 again. For Boot, the longer the fighting goes on, the more damage is inflicted on Gaza and the more difficult it will be to enlist Arab regimes or the Palestinian Authority to try to rebuild Gaza after Hamas.

The pause in fighting could be prolonged if Hamas releases more hostages. Even so, a large number of hostages will remain in the hands of Hamas.

Who wins and who loses with the truce?

“Reality shows us again that it is Israel that has determined the moment that the point is reached. Despite international pressure and the families of the hostages, it is Israel that determines when there is a minimum respite and relief in the war,” says Jesús Núñez, co-director of the Institute for Conflict Studies and Humanitarian Action.

(Also read: Israeli forces kill seven Palestinians in raids and incidents in the West Bank)

In an interview with Spain’s RTVE, Núñez explained that it is seen how Israel is the one who has established when this respite is allowed and it occurs once it achieves its military objectives in the first phase of ‘Operation Iron Sword’, which are to divide the Gaza Strip into two halves and decimate the military arm of Hamas and Islamic Jihad. “This will allow the Israeli army to resupply and it does not seem that Hamas will be able to do the same during these days,” says Núñez.

Qatar’s role

The temporary truce is the result of weeks of negotiations that have the State of Qatar as a shadow facilitator, a role that it has fulfilled discreetly for decades protected by its willingness to maintain open channels with Tyrians and Trojans.

Hamas and Israel, but also Russia and Ukraine, Chad and Sudan, Taliban and Americans, Iran and the United Statesand countless other parties in dispute have benefited from Qatari know-how to convey messages and open contacts between groups that politically do not speak to each other or are pariahs among the international community.

And that has its successes: this year alone, in addition to the truce in Gaza or the release of hostages, Qatar facilitated the reunification of Ukrainian children with their families after they had been transferred by Russia following the invasion of that country, or managed that the United States and Iran would exchange prisoners.

(Also read: Thailand confirms the release of four other Thai hostages by Hamas)

The wealthy Persian Gulf emirate occupies a unique geopolitical position as the “black sheep” of the Arab monarchies, close enough to them to be considered a “brother” of Islamic orthodoxy and monarchical rule, but with a fierce independence that sometimes irritates, and a lot, to their neighbors.

And Qatar talks to everyone, whether they are the Taliban from Afghanistan, Sudanese rebels, Libyan factions or groups like Hamas, who pass through Doha regularly or directly reside there under the care of the government of Emir Tamim al Thani, who in turn At the same time, it maintains fluid relations with the East, the West and African and Islamic countries.

He also talks with Israel, whom he does not officially recognize, but with whom he regularly talks, as this crisis in Gaza and the truce and the release of hostages in the hands of Hamas.

Until now, uncertainty remains in the air. Reunified families are grateful while others wait for their members.

INTERNATIONAL EDITORIAL