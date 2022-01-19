The 26-year-old Van de Zandschulp is the number 57 in the world, Greek track (25) is five places lower. Van de Zandschulp has never won a match in Ahoy, Greek track reached the second round twice. He won in Rotterdam against Stan Wawrinka and Karen Chatsjanov.

,,It is possible that Van de Zandschulp will still be admitted to his ranking after cancellations. In that case, I’ll give the wildcard to another Dutchman,” said Krajicek. The 49th edition of the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament starts on Monday 7 February.