The results of the Republican and Democratic primaries in the 15 American states that participated in “Super Tuesday” confirmed the favoritism of US President Joe Biden and his main opponent, former President Donald Trump, to run for re-election through their respective parties on November 5th.

While the current president won in all participating states – losing only in the island of American Samoa, a small territory in the South Pacific incorporated by the country – Trump secured hundreds of delegates in 14 states, being defeated only in Vermont by Nikki Haley, who gave up the race in the party, this Wednesday (6), after the failure of the campaign.

But, despite the two representatives emerging victorious from “Super Tuesday”, none of them still have the necessary number of delegates to be officially recognized as candidates in their parties, so the dispute continues in the coming months, with challenges exposed on both sides on this important date of the American electoral calendar.

On the one hand, the Republican faces four criminal cases in different states across the country, with accusations ranging from bribery, illegal possession of confidential documents and even electoral interference.

From another angle, Biden is facing an impeachment investigation, proposed by the House Republican Party, involving illegal gains from foreign companies with which his son, Hunter Biden, did business.

Despite efforts by both sides to disrupt the opponent's campaign, Ibmec International Relations professor, Ricardo Caichiolo, believes that ongoing actions in Congress and in the US courts should not interfere with the continuity of the politicians' electoral agenda.

“There is no expectation that these processes will disrupt the electoral race. In fact, 'Super Tuesday' even made it very clear that the perception of those who support Trump is independent of these 91 criminal charges, which did not prevent his nomination as Republican candidate, but ended consolidating the support of this electorate for his nomination. I believe that these lawsuits against the two will not interfere with the campaigns until November.”

For the expert, even if Biden insists on the rhetoric of preserving democratic institutions, as he has done in recent months, referring to what happened after his election, in Trump's alleged attempt to interfere in the 2020 result, “this apparently will have no impact on these elections and the final decision of the electorate”.

A trend that has grown in recent days, following the results of the Democratic primaries in Michigan, has been “uncommitted” voting, when voters opt for the party at the polls, but reject the listed candidates. In the state, there were more than 10 thousand votes in this direction, which continued to happen this Super Tuesday, as in Minnesota, where protest votes reached close to 20%.

“This happened mainly in Michigan and ended up spreading to other states, as we saw. In fact, this is a message from part of the community in these states that consider Biden's alignment with Israel to be mistaken, so there are important communities within the US that are against this support for the country, especially the considerable Arab-American population.”

According to the PhD in Political Science, this movement “is a warning to Biden that voters are with the Democratic party, because they understand that the other option would be an attack on democracy”, following what the president himself defends, “but that they would like to send this message to the president about their discontent with the policy adopted by Israel and a form of protest in the sense that the American government pressures Tel Aviv for a ceasefire and an end to the conflict, if possible, permanently “.

Of the 15 states that held primaries this Tuesday (5), Democrats had the possibility of voting “without commitment to the candidate” in Alabama (6%), Colorado (7.6%), Massachusetts (9.3%), Minnesota (19%), North Carolina (13%), Iowa (3.9%), and Tennessee (8%).

For former President Donald Trump, one of the biggest challenges of the electoral race until November also involves the unification of his party, given that the party's opponent, Nikki Haley, has not yet demonstrated her support for him, despite withdrawing from the race.

According to Caichiolo, Haley's withdrawal from the Republican race paves the way for Trump to win the remaining delegates to be officially considered a candidate.

“Haley's departure leaves Trump free to run in the November elections. According to what we have seen in the press so far, there is no immediate prediction of support from the former governor for Trump, but there is an expectation that she will support him due to pressure from the party. Trump himself said in his speech after Super Tuesday that he hopes for unity within the party. Therefore, I believe that by November there will be a consolidation in this sense, this support from Haley should happen until the general elections”, he said The specialist.

The coming months promise to further intensify the dispute between the old politics of Democrats and Republicans. But, despite the candidates being the same as in the last elections, some new discussions should influence the vote of the American electorate.

“Despite the same candidates as four years ago, a very different campaign is expected”, says the Ibmec professor, “since we are living in a political and economic moment that is different from the last American elections”.

For Ricardo, the moment is unprecedented because it involves two representatives who have previously held office, “something we haven't seen in previous elections.”

“Biden emerged as a challenger to Trump. The Democrat had a greater possibility of criticism, because there was no what we call a “glass ceiling”, a pane of glass that allows the opponent to receive criticism. But now you have Trump with this possibility, having been a former president, of criticizing the current administration and this will certainly influence criticism and analysis on both sides until the end of the campaign”.

Another notable issue, according to the expert, now in relation to Trump, is that unlike four years ago, he has somewhat lost the “intimidating aura” he had in the first elections.

“I see that people have gotten used to Trump. He hasn't reduced the attacks on his rhetoric, but it has been blocked because he is no longer as present on social media, especially on Twitter, but he continues with his traditional verbiage, in a limited way Therefore, many voters end up no longer seeing him as a threat, as they might have previously considered,” he said.

Immigration, economy and physical capacity of candidates in the focus of the elections

In recent months, the American press has released a series of opinion polls showing what American voters' priorities are when choosing a presidential candidate. One of the surveys, carried out by Fox News, showed that the economy and the migration crisis lead the points of concern among voters.

Caichiolo agrees with these data, arguing that they should continue to be the subject of discussion among Americans in the coming months.

Furthermore, another focus of debate that will continue to rage, according to the expert, is the candidates' mental and physical capacity to fulfill the presidential term. “Biden is 81 years old and Trump is 77. Mental confusion has occurred on both sides. Recently, Trump confused Nikki Haley with Nancy Pelosi – former Speaker of the House. This can be a problem for candidates and should be used in both campaigns until November”.

For Biden, the issue is much more problematic in this sense, not only because of the age difference, but because the perception of the American electorate is that he actually has a lack of mental and physical acuity, something that is more blatant than with Trump. .

Immigration will also continue to be an important point of discussion over the months amid the current crisis that is sinking the country into violence and lack of government control. “This became clear from this Super Tuesday in internal surveys in the USA in which this issue became the most relevant point for a large part of voters, even above the economy. So policy towards immigrants is an important topic that will be addressed a lot in the future In the next months”. The economic issue is also always taken into account in American elections.

Another strong argument that should be used by Trump against Biden is the lack of credibility of the current administration in conducting the country's foreign policy. “Trump has already stated that if he were president, Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the Israel-Hamas conflict would not have happened.”

The professor also recalled one of Biden's first actions in international politics that gave rise to internal criticism: the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan, which resulted in the deaths of three American soldiers. “This had already undermined Biden's credibility in foreign policy and now Israel's military response after the Hamas attack, which lasts six months, has also affected voters' view of the current president's performance.”