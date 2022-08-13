An autopsy was performed on the baby’s lifeless body Archie Battersbee. The child had fallen into a coma on 7 April, the mother had found him with a rope around her neck. No one ever found out if it was some kind of social challenge or if the child tried to kill himself at just 12.

The doctors eventually, despite the opposition of the parents and supported by the judge, decided to unplug. Archie Battersbee had no more hope of recovery, he was breathing only thanks to the machinery and they chose not to prolong his agony.

After his death, which occurred on 6 August, the coroner performed theautopsy. According to the first results that emerged, it would seem that the 12-year-old died following a serious injury brain injury after the domestic accident.

Since April 7 he has been kept alive by machines and his parents have started one legal battle, so that his death would come naturally. A legal battle that unfortunately they have lost. The judges rejected all their appeals and, in the end, they agreed with the doctors and decided to pull the plug.

The desperate words of the mother of little Archie Battersbee

L’official announcement came to his mother, in tears outside the hospital: “Archie was a wonderful son and he fought to the end.”

The family explained that after the stop to medical treatments, the 12-year-old breathed on his own for the next few two hours: “Then it went all blue in the face. There is nothing dignified about what this family has been through ”. These are the words of a relative of little Archie.

The autopsy today determined that the 12-year-old died as a result of a brain injury, hence his death it couldn’t be avoided in any way. Doctors have defined his state as inhuman and unfair, so the only choice was to end his life, despite the dissent of his family. A family that’s against the law he couldn’t do anything.