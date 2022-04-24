According to a statement by the institution, the merits of the case date back to 2014, when a ruling was issued by the arbitration chamber in Tunisia to seize the Libyan state in favor of the Tunisian company, so that the execution judge issued the seizure order in implementation of the arbitral ruling.

The Libyan Foundation received a notification of seizure of its assets, but it refused to implement it by submitting its defense before the Court of First Instance in Paris, and the court decided to reserve the case for judgment to then rule to cancel the seizures, according to the statement.

The fate of Libyan investments abroad has been shrouded in mystery since the chaos that struck the country in 2011, amid a scarcity of information about it even for the responsible authorities; Therefore, what is being circulated about the difficulties that many of them face is drawn from the media and social networks, which sometimes lack accuracy and are used to stir up public opinion or settle accounts.

For several months, a legal team has been undertaking the task of preventing European countries, such as Belgium, from seizing their frozen Libyan funds, estimated at billions of dollars, after monitoring cases brought by some of these countries to take the funds under the pretext of compensation for crippled investments in Libya.

An official source revealed, earlier to the “Sky News Arabia” website, that the legal team had taken steps to stop the lawsuits brought by companies, according to which they obtained a judgment to seize 50 million euros in their favour, without right.

previous accidents

According to the economist Jamal Al-Ghamari, there are similar precedents to the incident of the Tunisian company, including what happened in Uganda in March 2017, when the telecommunications company, in which Libya owns a 69% stake, nationalized.

However, Al-Ghamari pointed out, in his speech to the “Sky News Arabia” website, that despite the troubles the Investment Corporation is facing, especially with the weak Libyan political performance abroad, it had previously succeeded, through a precautionary measure in 2017, in recovering $1.1 billion by concluding a settlement With the French Societe Generale Bank.

According to political analyst Omran Al-Qiblawi, the Investment Corporation not only suffers from the ambitions of states and institutions to seize its material and in-kind assets, but it also suffers from internal problems as a result of instability and insecurity, especially in the capital, Tripoli. What prompted her to move to another place on the outskirts of the capital.

As for the fate of Libya’s funds abroad, Al-Qeblawy told Iqtisad Sky News Arabia that the American newspaper, Politico, quoted a high-ranking source in the Libyan Investment Authority, confirming with documents that Britain, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg and Belgium had assaulted the frozen funds they had.

He cited, for example, that European investigations were opened regarding the disposal of proceeds and profits from frozen Libyan assets in Belgium estimated at $16 billion during the period from 2011 to 2017, funds that were deposited in banks in Luxembourg and Bahrain for unknown destinations.

Financial experts had confirmed that similar incidents were recorded for the disposal of Libyan funds abroad, some of which were stopped, and some were disposed of. First Energy, whose financial position showed losses of $400 million, and was seeking to reduce its capital.