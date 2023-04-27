STARI SALTIV, Ukraine — Families gathered, greeting each other and exchanging news, sitting at tables laden with candy, Easter eggs and freshly baked bread, reliving small-town life in an unlikely place: the cemetery.

The graves were adorned with fresh flowers and children ran around collecting sweets. But outside the cemetery, the town of Stari Saltiv is a grim portrait of ruins.

“You can see that people are coming back to clean up the cemetery, and the town is coming back to life,” said Natalia Borysovska, whose house was destroyed last year. She had no home to return to after running away—but still she had a burial plot to tend.

April 23 was Provody, a traditional day to commemorate the dead in Ukraine. Families spend time in cemeteries each year on the first Sunday after Orthodox Easter, cleaning graves and leaving food and flowers for their deceased loved ones.

The tradition continued this year in eastern Ukraine, including in villages that the war destroyed, forcing residents to disperse.

Shura Portyanko, 70, who was displaced by the fighting, returned to clean her husband’s grave and honor him.

“We cannot live without our people,” he said. “Of course, I came and cleaned up and said hello.”

Destroyed villages dot the open landscape of plains in the east of the country. As the front line has shifted during the war, it has left dozens—perhaps hundreds—of such places behind.

But there are signs of rebirth even as the battles linger. The United Nations and aid groups like the Red Cross are helping to replace windows and make other repairs.

And, paradoxically, cemeteries are a place where rebirth can be seen first, with orderly graves hinting at the intentions of displaced residents to return and rebuild close to where relatives are buried.

It is said that the spirits of the dead visit the homes of loved ones at Easter, and then in Provody the living visit the dead in their place – the cemetery.

“Hello, dad,” Borysovska said at the grave of her father, who died last year of illness.

“I talk to him, I bring him what he loved and some things I bake for him,” she said, about the chocolate candies she left behind.

Borysovska fled to Kharkiv, a city about a 40-minute drive away, last year, but she hasn’t forgotten her town, a quaint jumble of brick houses and peach orchards on a bluff overlooking the Siverski Donets River. Her house in the village was destroyed, but she said she intended to rebuild it and this spring she is planting her garden next to the ruin.

The Russian invasion in 2022 almost completely depopulated Stari Saltiv, but it was not the first time. In World War II, bombings largely destroyed the town.

“It was horrible what we had to go through” in World War II, said Lidiya Pechenizka, 92, who has lived in the village all her life. “We rebuilt after the war and we will rebuild now.”

Last year, about 40 percent of the houses in the village were damaged and another 40 percent completely destroyed, said Kostyantin Hordienko, a member of the village council.

Only about a quarter of the 4,000 pre-war population have returned.

Liubov Oleksiivna, 73, was born and lived her entire life in Stari Saltiv before having to flee. She intends to return if she can find a way to repair her house. “I am mended to this land,” she said.

During Provody, signs of war marked the cemetery. Artillery had knocked over headstones and left deep craters in some lots. In one, a coffin was destroyed.

But Borysovska said that she would certainly move back. “How could she forget all this and never come back?” she said. “I just sleep well here.”

By: Andrew E. Kramer and Maria Varenikova