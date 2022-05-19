Frogwares adapts to the context of living under the Russian threat and shares the early arts of Palianytsia.

In a few weeks it will be four months since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, destroying the lives and jobs of millions of people, including the Frogwares team, best known for being the authors of Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One, that despite all this they have managed to adapt to the situation and present today the first details of what will be their next video game: Palianytsia (code name).

Is about an experience of terror and mystery recommended for all those who will fall in love with Frogwares’ work both in the Sherlock Holmes saga and in the investigative adventure inspired by HP Lovecraft’s work The Sinking City.

The shared images do not say much about this adventure at the moment, although the style of the team seen in the aforementioned The Sinking City is evident.

Palianytsia is not the project we had originally intended to do nextFrogwares“To be honest, Palianytsia is not the project we had originally planned to do next, but the invasion forced us to re-evaluate our plans,” the Ukrainian team comments on Twitter. In this way, Frogwares recognizes that they have had to seek a somewhat more modest development than their previous productions. “As an indie studio, we are used to working with fair resources, but the war has thrown new obstacles both at us and at our work model […] so we need a project where the staff can work with more autonomy”.

They are expected to share more details about this video game soon, as well as the process of developing a video game in a country besieged by invading forces. It was also recently reported in the press that Frogwares went to the Epic Games MegaGrant fund to relocate and support your Ukrainian employees. Other teams once in the Eastern European country, like the developers of STALKER 2, made the decision a few weeks ago to settle in another country.

More about: Palianytsia, Frogwares and Ukraine.