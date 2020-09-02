US President Trump has arrived on a controversial visit to the city of Kenosha, where protests, some of which were violent, broke out after police shooting at a black man. Anti-racism protesters as well as Trump supporters take to the streets in the city.

US-President Donald Trump has arrived for his controversial visit to the unrest-ridden city of Kenosha after shooting at an African American. After landing at a nearby airport on Tuesday, his motorcade set out for the town in the state of Wisconsin.

Kenosha has become a focus of protests against racism and police violence. Opponents of Trump gathered on the side of the road holding up “Black Lives Matter” signs. Trump supporters, on the other hand, waved “Trump 2020” signs. Policemen in protective gear ensured that the train of presidents had a free run.

Previously, Trump and his challenger Joe Biden accused each other of failing to deal with the violence in the country. The Republican Trump said on Monday evening (local time) on Fox News with a view to the Democratic presidential candidate: “He is a weak person.” Biden is controlled by people in the “dark shadows”. Biden, on the other hand, said during a campaign appearance on Monday: “Fires are raging and we have a president who kindles the flames instead of fighting them.” Meanwhile, Trump defended his controversial visit to Kenosha.

In the city of Wisconsin, a police officer shot African-American Jacob Blake, 29, seven times in the back on August 23. In addition to peaceful protests against racism and police violence, the incident had sparked unrest last week. Wisconsin’s Governor Tony Evers and Kenosha’s Mayor John Antaramian (both Democrats) had called on Trump to avoid the trip out of concern about an escalation.

During his visit to Kenosha on Tuesday, Trump wanted to thank the security forces and inspect the destruction as a result of the riots. A visit to the family of the seriously injured Jacob Blake was not on the program. Trump has so far only commented very narrowly on his fate.

Trump had fueled the debate over his visit on Monday by defending a 17-year-old white shooter alleged to have shot two people on the sidelines of the protests in Kenosha. Trump suggested that the young man acted in self-defense. Demonstrators attacked him “very violently” and he “would have been killed”. A video from eyewitnesses shows the shooter armed with a rifle running from demonstrators before falling and opening fire. There is no evidence that demonstrators killed him. The 17-year-old has been charged with two murders, his lawyer speaks of self-defense.

“He should protect this country. But instead he fuels chaos and violence “

Trump and Biden will face each other in the November 3rd election. Trump made “law and order” the key message of his election campaign. Biden accuses Trump of trying to distract from the government’s failure in the corona pandemic, which has killed more than 180,000 people. “He’s failed to protect America, so he’s trying to scare America,” Biden said. “He should protect this country. But instead he fuels chaos and violence. “Biden emphasized:” I want a safe America – safe from Covid, safe from crime and looting, safe from racially motivated violence, safe from bad cops. “

Trump said against it: “With Biden you will never have law and order.” Biden stands together with rioters “on the side of the radical left”. Ex-Vice President Biden belongs to the moderate wing of the Democratic Party. Contrary to Trump’s allegations, Biden has explicitly condemned violence in the anti-racism protests – originally sparked by the death of African American George Floyd in a police operation in late May. Biden stressed on Monday that rioting, looting and arson were not a legitimate form of protest. “It is lawlessness, plain and simple.” Those responsible would have to be prosecuted.

Trump repeatedly suggests in the election campaign that violence in cities ruled by Democrats is out of control. It also gives the impression that the protests against racism are dominated by violence. In fact, there were riots during the months of protests, but mostly they were peaceful. Trump said on Monday, on the other hand: “This is anarchy.” He added: “You keep using the expression – he’s so beautiful – peaceful protest. And the cities are on fire behind the reporter. ”According to critics, this is an exaggeratedly negative portrayal.

Trump also presents himself with misleading statements as the savior of cities in which rioting and clashes occur. For example, he wrote on Twitter last Wednesday that he would send federal security forces and the National Guard to Kenosha on the same day. However, Governor Evers had already authorized the deployment of the National Guard – which is subordinate to the governors in peacetime – to support the police on Monday. Trump still sold the operation as a success for his administration.

Trump is accused of belittling racism in the US. At his press conference in the White House on Monday, for example, he said the problem was primarily “left-wing indoctrination” in schools and universities. “Many young Americans have been taught lies that America is an evil and racist country.” In the Fox News interview, he referred to the Black Lives Matter movement as a “Marxist organization” and criticized companies that operate it supported.