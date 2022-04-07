The Russian Foreign Minister stressed that his country “will continue talks with Ukraine, based on a draft Russian agreement.”

Lavrov accused Ukraine of “seeking to undermine the negotiations,” adding that “Washington is inciting Zelensky to continue the fight.”

On Tuesday, Zelensky signed a decree to form a delegation for negotiations with Russia on security guarantees, after the chief negotiator with Russia said that Moscow had “verbally” agreed to the main Kyiv proposals, raising hopes for progress towards ending the war.

The chief negotiator, David Arachamia, said in a press statement that any possible meeting between the Ukrainian president and his Russian counterpart would be “probably” in Turkey..

He added: “The Russian Federation gave a positive official response to all positions, with the exception of the issue of Crimea,” noting that there was no “official written confirmation”, but the Russian side expressed it “orally.”