Friday’s data showed that sentiment among Italian businesses and consumers rose in December, although the manufacturing sector was more pessimistic.

stock movements

The Stoxx 600 index recorded a weekly increase of 0.6 percent, but it did not record any significant change in Friday’s trading.

After making early gains during the week, the index recouped a small part of last week’s staggering 3.3 percent loss, which came as a result of growing fears of a recession after the US Federal Reserve and European Central Bank signaled a protracted cycle of rate hikes.

These fears were exacerbated and affected expectations that it would witness momentum before the end of the year, after the release of US data, Thursday, that revealed the resilience of the economy.

But upbeat business results from Nike and FedEx this week and improved consumer confidence in the US and the eurozone gave some hope that the economic slowdown caused by sharp interest rate increases may not be as bad as feared.

Mining stocks rose 0.8 percent as copper prices rose on lower inventories and hopes for an economic recovery next year.

The index of industrial companies added 0.3 percent, and the index of banks rose after it recorded a decline in the previous session.

The interest rate-sensitive technology sub-index fell 0.6 percent, paring gains in the main index.