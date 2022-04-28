And Channel 12 on Israeli television reported that the message was apparently sent from a person known to the family of Naftali Bennett.

It appears that the person who sent the letter took the time to gather information on the Israeli prime minister’s family.

However, it is possible that the sender of the second message was someone other than the one who sent the first threatening message.

Channel 12 said the second message was addressed to Yoni Bennett, the son of the Israeli prime minister, in Ra’anana, north of Tel Aviv.

For its part, Haaretz newspaper reported that the police and the Shin Bet security service are aware of the new threat message, but have not published a statement about it yet, and the Israeli Prime Minister has not issued a statement either.

The first letter was addressed to his mother, Gillat Bennett.

As soon as the matter was discovered, officials in Naftali Bennett’s office decided to reinforce security for the family members.

The Shin Bet security service and the Serious Crimes Unit in the Israeli police opened an investigation into the threatening letter two days ago.

This is not the first time that an Israeli prime minister has been threatened with death.

The son of the Prime Minister, Yoni Bennett, wrote on his account on the “Instagram” website, commenting on the first threatening message, “It is sad to see real people writing such horrific things,” considering that it “happened due to incitement.”

Commenting on the same incident, Bennett said in a tweet: “Political conflict, no matter how deep, should not reach violence, bullying and death threats.”