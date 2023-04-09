The crisis of the draft judicial amendments in Israel reached its climax at the end of last month, when hundreds of thousands of Israelis took to the streets from the north to the south of the country, rejecting these amendments, in one of the largest protests in the history of Israel.

Highlights of the modifications

These amendments seek to remove powers from among the Supreme Court justices, as observers of the Knesset (parliament) and the government.

The amendments aim to reduce the Supreme Court’s power to overturn laws it deems illegal.

According to these amendments, members of Parliament can, by a simple majority, reject Supreme Court decisions.

The proposed amendments give politicians greater power to appoint judges, unlike what is currently in place, which is a committee that includes 9 judges from various parties such as the Bar Association, the government, parliament and the judiciary.

Canceling an argument known as “reasonableness”, as this argument gives the court the power to cancel any government decisions it deems unreasonable.

As the protest situation intensified, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced the “suspension” of work in the ongoing process before the Knesset with the aim of amending the judicial system in the Hebrew state, which has been facing mass popular protests for nearly three months.

In a speech to the nation after conducting political consultations with a number of his partners in the ruling coalition, Netanyahu said that it was decided to postpone the final approval of the controversial bills until the next parliamentary session, which will start after the Passover celebrations (April 5-13).