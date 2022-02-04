Also joining the solidarity campaign were French former coach Herve Renard, Algerian commentator Hafeez Darraji and other football stars.

Moroccan football star Ashraf Hakimi was one of the first to spread the hashtag “# Rayan”, in addition to the player Youssef Al-Nasri, Roman Sais, Salim Amlah and Nayef Akrad.

The star and captain of the Algerian national football team, Riyad Mahrez, wrote on his account on “Twitter” a gentle phrase of encouragement, in which he said: “Stay strong, Ryan.”

In another tweet, the former Algerian international striker Andy Delors expressed on Twitter his feelings of sympathy and support for the rescuers and the family of the Moroccan child Rayan in this ordeal.

The former Algerian football star wrote, “The courage and strength of the rescuers who are scrambling day and night to save Rayan. Big thoughts for his family and loved ones.”

Moroccan child Ryan

The 5-year-old Moroccan child, Rayan, fell into a dry well in a village in the north of the country, its depth is estimated at 60 meters, and was stuck in the middle at a depth of about 32 meters, while rescue efforts continue to get the child safely out of this great ordeal.

Relief teams were able to “deliver water and oxygen through tubes to the stranded child,” a source in the local authorities told MAP earlier Thursday.

The Royal Gendarmerie has also prepared a medical helicopter, preparing to transport the child to a nearby hospital once he is removed from the hole, according to Public Channel Two.

“We are close to saving him, God willing,” said Moroccan government spokesman Mustapha Baitas, noting that “all medical facilities are ready on the spot to accompany him until he is transferred to the hospital.”

The operation began on Wednesday morning, “and five mechanisms were used to dig parallel to the water hole,” a source in the local authorities confirmed to the Moroccan News Agency, stressing that “it did not stop (…) in the hope of saving the child alive.”

The accident sparked widespread interest on social media and a great anticipation for rescue operations, as the “Save Ryan” hashtag topped the list of the most discussed topics in Morocco on Twitter Thursday.

Many local websites broadcast the facts of the rescue operation in live videos, followed by hundreds of thousands of viewers, amid hopes for a pleasant end.