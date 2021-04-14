“Why wave are they going in Argentina? The quarter, like here, or have they already passed us? ”asks a retired from Madrid wryly about the ups and downs of coronavirus infections with whom the pandemic has insisted on keeping us awake for more than a year.

Spain registered, in the last 24 hours, 6,292 new infected by Covid-19 and the incidence of positive cases in the last 14 days is 196 people infected by Sars-Cov-2 per 100,000 inhabitants.

20 percent of patients in intensive care are there due to coronavirus and in Catalonia, Madrid and La Rioja, the occupancy of therapy beds due to Covid increases up to 40 percent.

First vaccination against Covid-19, in Spain. Photo: dpa

“We are in the fourth wave of the pandemic. We cannot stop what has already happened, but we can do what happens from now on. We can avoid reaching 250 or 300 (positive cases per 100,000 people). Hopefully we can control it ”, predicted Fernando Simón, director of the Center for Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies of the Ministry of Health in his appointment with the press on Monday to comment on the progress of the pandemic in Spain.

Eleven million doses

The Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, welcomes the fact that 81.5 percent of the 13,560,000 doses of vaccines distributed throughout the territory among the autonomous communities have already been applied: “More than 11 million doses managed. More than 3 million people with the complete regimen (that is, with the two doses of the vaccine). We continue to advance, ”said Darias on his social networks.

Although the Spanish immunization campaign is not developing at the expected pace, the country is vaccinating and it applied the questioned mobility restrictions during Holy Week which, despite allowing the arrival of European tourists, prohibited the movements of Spaniards between regions.

Swabbing at the Bellaterra campus of the Autonomous University of Barcelona (UAB), looking for asymptomatic patients. Photo: EFE

How, then, is it to be explained that Spain already takes for granted that the fourth wave of the Covid pandemic is underway?

“Because there is still a lot vulnerable people to become infected in the country and, while this happens, the virus can circulate and spread freely. After 14 months, people have lost respect to the virus and has the false hope that vaccines, as they have already arrived, will solve everything. But vaccines will solve everything when we are all, or a large part, vaccinated, “he tells Clarion Quique Bassat, epidemiologist at ISGlobal, a research center promoted by the “la Caixa” Foundation together with academic and governmental institutions.

“At the moment, a 6 percent of the population Spanish -Adds Bassat-. And 13 percent have received the first dose, but it is very little. And if you add to this the around 20 percent that the Covid infection has passed, it continues to give us that only a third part of the country would be protected and two-thirds are not. And that, therefore, the virus has much space where to expand. “

-Why do we speak of “waves”?

-It is the descriptive mode in which the graph of incidence of cases is indicated. If you look at it, you will see that the forms there are three waves and that the beginning of the next wave coincides with that of a vacation or a festive period. It is past last summer and now it is happening after Easter. It is a chronicle of a death announced because it had been warning that this was going to happen.

-Will we then suffer a fifth wave, a sixth and some more?

-Yes. It is the problem of the strategy that we have accepted here as valid, which is a strategy of “weathering the storm”. Many (more waves) will come for this strategy that we have accepted.

-What is it in Spain today?

-The strategy we have now is to lower the incidence below what is considered extreme risk, that is, below 200 (positive cases per 100,000 inhabitants). If you are making concessions, you assume that you are not going towards zero risk but that the strategy is to contain the flood. And when you flood again, you close again. And when the flood comes down, you reopen.

-There is another option?

-In some Southeast Asian countries or Australia, the strategy they have adopted is to “Covid zero”, that is, “we are going to interrupt the transmission”, with very strict measures so that there is zero transmission of the Covid. Unlike, we have assumed that it is acceptable a series of daily cases and a series of daily deaths in order to continue living normally. It is a bit hard to say it like this but we have assumed that, instead of moving towards the total interruption of the transmission, something that would imply having to take very drastic and lasting measures today, we are going to continue dodging the waves that come and accepting that we can go lowering the incidence.

-Can vaccines prevent the arrival of new waves?

-The only difference is that since we now have vaccines, the magnitude of the waves will presumably be progressively lower. But this strategy has costs in life and illness that the other does not, which does have very important economic costs.

Madrid, correspondent

