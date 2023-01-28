While a Russian researcher confirms that Moscow does not intend to reach an all-out war with NATO countries, a Ukrainian researcher believes that the decisive battle in favor of his country is close, hoping for a “final victory” for it, with NATO’s support, according to their interview with Sky News Arabia.

Regarding the significance of Berlin and Washington’s response to Kyiv’s demands, and its support with tanks of their manufacture, for the first time, the American magazine “Foreign Policy” previously said that the Abrams tanks, Bradley armored vehicles, and Marder are the deadly trinity in the mechanism of modern warfare.

By receiving this support, Kyiv paves the way for a counter-attack against the Russian forces. Will it succeed?

World War Obstacles

Alexander Hoffman, the Russian adviser on communications and strategic policies, rules out a direct clash between Moscow and NATO, or a radical escalation involving the use of strategic weapons.

In his estimation, the West cannot deal a fatal blow to Russia, as there are deterrents, just as Russia does not seek to do so against the Ukrainian side, in order to avoid a comprehensive and large-scale war, as happened in the wars of the 20th century, and in Iraq.

Evidence for this is the recent speech of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who emphasized that the aim of the military operation is to protect Russia and its population from any threats from neighboring lands, and not an all-out war.

Hoffman lists several obstacles that make the imminent counterattack of Kiev to regain territory difficult to achieve, and even try to do it as a final round for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, including:

• First: timing and training

Weapons provided by NATO require training of Ukrainian forces, and other measures related to adaptation to non-standard weapon systems, and the delivery time of military equipment to Ukraine, according to officials’ estimates, is calculated in months.

• Second: Avoid direct involvement

In order for the counterattack to bear fruit, it is necessary to massively introduce foreign specialists into the Ukrainian military units, who are familiar with the supplied weapon systems and their operation, including in real combat conditions, and this will become another round in the escalation of the conflict.

• Third: the Russian concentration

Here, we must look at the extent of the weakness of the Ukrainian forces’ supply centers compared to the Russian ones, and Kyiv’s lack of ability to systematically damage the Russian supply lines, as well as the tactical successes of the Russian forces on the contact line.

Ukraine and “victory for the final”

On the other hand, Omkin Purvat, a specialist in international politics at the Ukrainian University of Tavrisky, believes that with the beginning of the war entering its second year, real battles will begin to “liberate” the lands that Moscow recently annexed, basing this on:

Kyiv’s desperate attempts to obtain qualitative equipment and weapons from NATO as soon as possible before the end of winter.

The recent German-American agreement to send heavy tanks to Ukraine confirms that the West has overcome the state of division over the support provided to Kiev, which is already worrying Moscow, which threatened Berlin in a sharp tone.

Following the American announcement of the shipment of tanks to Kiev, Moscow confirmed that the world is facing a threat of a third world war, and Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev called on the leaders of the United States and Germany to stop the ticking of the nuclear clock.

For his part, Zelensky welcomed his US counterpart, Joe Biden’s decision to provide Kyiv with Abrams tanks, considering his country’s acquisition of them as an important step to achieving “final victory.”