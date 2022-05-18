Home page politics

Of: Bona Hyun

The 9-euro ticket is in danger of tipping over: Federal states are opposed to the vote and warn of the failure of the special ticket. (Iconic image) © Daniel Karmann/dpa

Zoff over money: The federal states are threatening to block the 9-euro ticket from the 2022 relief package in the Bundesrat. Pre-sales should start now.

Berlin – The Advance sale of the 9 euro ticket for the 9-euro ticket is in the starting blocks: From May 23, 2022, Germans should be able to buy the cheap monthly ticket. But the project is still on the brink. Because for the federal states, many financing issues relating to the 2022 relief package are still unresolved. A few days before the final decision in the Bundesrat, the state leaders are threatening to block the legislative package. The Germans cannot then start on June 1 as planned driving all over Germany? In any case, the state transport ministers have already drawn a red line.

9-euro ticket: Shortly before the start of advance sales, the federal states are threatening to block the 2022 relief package in the Bundesrat

With the 2022 relief package, the traffic light coalition of Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) wants to free German citizens from the high energy costs for electricity, gas, petrol and diesel. The Bundestag is expected to give the green light on Thursday. A day later, the federal states still have to agree in the Bundesrat.

Buying a 9-euro ticket: when? The discount from the relief package should be valid from June 1, 2022

Time is running out. Because the 9-euro ticket included in the 2022 relief package should actually be valid from June 1st. Advance sales will start at the end of May at Deutsche Bahn (DB). But the federal states are threatening to block the 9-euro ticket – out of concern that they will have to bear the costs of the special ticket. The need for discussion is still great.

Because parallel to the 9-euro ticket, there are also some unanswered questions about other measures. At the same time as the special ticket, the Tank discount apply from June 1st. However, the start dates for further measures in the relief package, such as the 100 euro bonus for child benefit or the Energy flat rate of 300 euros, are not confirmed yet. It is also unclear when Hartz IV Subsidy from the 2022 relief package.

But while the federal and state governments are still arguing about the current relief package, there are already calls for new funding. The Left Party demands one Booster for buses and trains, with which an extension of the 9-euro ticket stands in the room.

9 euro ticket for bus and train in local public transport (ÖPNV): countries warn of failure

Despite the promised relief, the countries do not want to be ripped off. Baden-Württemberg’s Minister of Transport, Winfried Hermann, warned that the 9-euro ticket would fail. The federal government must be ready to increase the regionalization funds. “All federal states have made it clear together that the basic financing problems of public transport will not be solved by the 9-euro ticket,” he said Süddeutsche Zeitung. Otherwise the total package including tank discount and 9-euro ticket from the 2022 relief package fail in the Federal Council. According to the Green Party politician, only an informal mediation process could prevent the impending blockade.

Hermann’s colleague from Mecklenburg-Western PomeraniaReinhard Meyer (SPD), said that NDRthat there will be “no approval” from his state “as long as the federal government does not provide additional money to make the local public transport offer sustainable.”

Train ticket for 9 euros: Starting in autumn, the prices for bus and train may explode

Another point of criticism Herrmann is the impending price increase of the 9-euro ticket for public transport from autumn. The offer is running out and the Ukraine war would drive energy prices up further. “Then the transport companies have no choice but to increase prices,” warned Hermann. The newly won customers would be scared away again immediately. One group of people will not be eligible as a customer from the start, namely the Long-distance commuters, as they fall by the wayside with the 9-euro ticket.

Jan Schilling from the Association of German Transport Companies (VDV) also warned of this Business Insider according to “price jumps”. Without financial support from the federal government for the transport companies, things could get uncomfortable for passengers. “Without increasing the regionalization funds, we can no longer maintain the same offer from autumn,” said Robert Dorn, the deputy managing director of the regional rail transport association. Due to the additional effort in operation, the companies are on the verge of insolvency.

Does the 9 euro ticket fail? Bavaria threatens blockade: federal government offers “flash in the pan”

The criticism about the unresolved financing problems closes Bavaria at. “If the federal government believes that it can be applauded on the back of the federal states for a three-month consolation and that others should pay the bill, then it was very wrong,” said Bavaria’s Minister of Transport Christian Bernreiter (CSU). German press agency. The federal government will run into a wall in the Bundesrat if the costs for the ticket are not compensated.

In addition, he sees no approval in the Bavarian Bundesrat under the current conditions. He emphasized that a permanent strengthening of public transport (ÖPNV) through more federal funds would be a relief for the citizens. Instead, the federal government offers “a flash in the pan” at the end of which there is a risk of significant performance restrictions. Bavaria received sharp criticism for blocking the 9-euro ticket, including from Green Party politician Victoria Brossart. “The Bavarian government, of all people, is blocking the nine-euro ticket and is pointing to a necessary ‘permanent strengthening’ of public transport,” she wrote on Twitter.

Is the 9-euro ticket valid nationwide? Minister of Transport wants to push through relief package

Transport Minister Volker Wissing (FDP) rejected the criticism of the federal states of the 9-euro ticket, which should be valid nationwide. The accusation that the federal states were left with part of the costs is not true, he told the ARDmorning magazine. “The federal government assumes the full costs,” said the FDP politician. “Then the states asked us to generally get more money for public transport in the long term.” The accusation of the states would mix two things.

Can I travel throughout Germany with the 9 euro ticket? Traffic light calls for approval

Transport politicians from the traffic light coalition have turned against blockade threats from the federal states. “By increasing the regionalization funds, the states will be able to implement this project,” said the FDP traffic expert Bernd Reuther German press agency. There is therefore no reason that the discounted ticket will fail in the Federal Council. Nevertheless, customers of the HVV worry about the failure of the 9-euro tickets after federal states threatened to boycott the cheap ticket.

According to the transport policy spokeswoman for the SPD, Dorothee Martin, many people would look forward to the ticket. It is a positive signal for local public transport and a great joint effort for the federal states and transport companies. “Failure would not only be counterproductive, it would damage public transport,” Martin said German press agency.