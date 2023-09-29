Anthony was left out of Brazil’s squad for two World Cup qualifiers this month amid police investigations into allegations from his ex-girlfriend Gabriella Cavallin.

Anthony denied any wrongdoing.

United said in a statement: “Since the allegations first came to light in June, Anthony has cooperated with police in investigations in Brazil and Britain and has continued to do so.”

He added: “Manchester United has decided that Anthony will resume training at Carrington and he will be available to enter the squad while the police investigation continues. He will continue under supervision while awaiting further developments in the case.”