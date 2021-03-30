The interim president of Peru, Francisco Sagasti, assured that “no way” The general elections called for Sunday, April 11, will be postponed despite the fact that the country fails to overcome the second wave of the covid-19 pandemic, with high daily numbers of infections and deaths.

Unlike Chile, where President Sebastián Piñera proposed to postpone regional elections to May, municipalities and constituents scheduled for April 10 and 11, the Peruvian president considered that Peru cannot do the same.

“The situations of Chile and Peru they are different. Chile is in a much more complicated situation and it is an election to have a Constituent Assembly. Here we are going to elect a new president and a new Congress, “recalled Sagasti during a visit to the southern city of Arequipa.

Peru’s temporary president, who took office on an interim basis after last November’s political crisis with the mission of organizing the new elections, promised that voting will be safe for voters.

Voting centers

Sagasti emphasized that the National Office of Electoral Processes (ONPE), the National Elections Jury (JNE) and the Ministry of Health “have collaborated closely to have a clean electoral process“.

“Polling stations have tripled, all precautions have been taken and the public is being clearly informed how to vote safely. On April 11 we will have unfailing elections, “said Sagasti.

In addition to going from some 5,000 polling stations in previous elections to more than 12,000 in this process, the ONPE has extended the voting hours, which will be from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. instead of 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., as was traditional.

Presidential candidate Yonhy Lescano, from the Popular Action party. Photo EFE

It has also recommended that voters go to vote in differentiated time slots according to the endings of your national identity document (DNI).

It will be an essential requirement to vote properly carry a mask, maintain social distance and preferably carry a blue ink pen to mark the ballot.

At the entrance to the voting centers body temperature will be monitored and those with more than 37.5 degrees Celsius will be prevented from entering.

More than 25 million Peruvians are summoned to the polls on April 11 to elect a president and his two vice presidents for the period 2021-2026, as well as to renew the 130 representatives of Congress and the five of the Andean Parliament.

Record of infections

Last week, Peru broke the records for new COVID-19 infections reported in a single day, with two consecutive days in which they were added. more than 12,000 cases to the more than 1.5 million accumulated to date, of which more than 51,000 have died.

Daily deaths also rebounded in the last week to figures close to the worst records of the pandemic, and for the moment they remain at similar levels to the highest peak recorded during the first wave.

In March, the confinement that governed a large part of the Peruvian territory during February was lifted and currently the main measure of social immobility are night curfews and the restriction of vehicle traffic on Easter days.

