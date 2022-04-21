Vincent Janssen has not corresponded with the expectations that were had upon his arrival. The Dutch striker arrived in Monterrey from Tottenham in mid-2019. Over almost three years, the ‘Toro’ has played 87 duels with Rayados and has scored 22 goals, a figure that has fallen short. In recent weeks it has been rumored that the European attacker will leave the albiazul institution for the next semester.
In recent statements, Víctor Manuel Vucetich, coach of Monterrey, publicly defended Janssen after being booed after the draw against Atlas at the Estadio Gigante de Acero. ‘King Midas’ came out and compared the Dutchman’s situation with the one he suffered from Aldo de Nigris, one of the most recent idols of the striped fans.
“The case of Vincent is something that has been happening and it is evident by the lack of a goal, but he is a man who is working very well, he has been on top, he is in the zone, he has failed, but he has been there (… ) I am confident that the player will respond in this way, it has happened to me before, as an example we had a case with Aldo de Nigris, who when he entered the crowd always booed him and, nevertheless, he earned the respect and affection of the people and became the Mexican with the most goals in the history of Monterrey”
Vucetich indicated that he understands that the fans are desperate, but that Janssen works day by day and has the support of the group. ‘Vuce’ stressed that the Dutch striker has a great attitude and always fights.
Rayados is in fourth position in the general table with 23 units, the product of six wins, five draws and four losses. Next weekend it will be measured against Pachuca, leader of the Liga MX Clausura 2022, at the Hidalgo Stadium.
