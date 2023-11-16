TDespite the negative ruling by the British Supreme Court on the deportation of asylum seekers to Rwanda, North Rhine-Westphalia’s Prime Minister Hendrik Wüst (CDU) is sticking to his demand for third country regulations. “We can learn a lot for the German debate from the British ruling,” Wüst told the FAZ on Thursday

The ruling shows how important it is to carefully select partner countries. Above all, the court said that Rwanda is currently not a safe third country, but not that asylum procedures in third countries are generally inadmissible. “On the contrary: asylum procedures in third countries outside Europe are possible if they comply with the Geneva Refugee Convention and the case law of the European Court of Human Rights,” Wüst continued. “This is of fundamental importance and lays the basis for a policy change in migration policy. This is urgently needed. We should listen to the local people.” The municipalities are at their limit.

The British Rwanda deal envisaged bringing asylum seekers to Rwanda in exchange for development aid money so that they could receive a trial there. Even if the decision had been positive, they would have remained in Rwanda. The British Court argued in its ruling on Wednesday that it cannot be ruled out that asylum seekers from Rwanda would be deported to their countries of origin, where they could then face persecution.

“Not everyone can come to us”

Wüst now told the FAZ that the discussion in Germany is about making it clear that the migration issue cannot only be solved on European or German soil. A variety of measures are therefore needed that start earlier. In addition to the third-country solution, asylum procedures at the EU’s external border and a revival of “the already effective” EU-Turkey agreement were also on the political agenda. “Not all people can come to us who may have good reasons to leave their homeland, but are not entitled to protection in Europe.” Irregular migration must be ended in order to be able to do justice to those people who are fleeing war and expulsion and really need protection.







One should also not accept dying in the Mediterranean. “The federal government must now examine all options and enter into discussions with transit and origin countries. What is important is that not only are the procedures consistent with the rule of law, but the accommodations also meet UNHCR standards,” Wüst told the FAZ

In light of the British ruling, it is also important “that partner countries not only make promises, but that these promises can actually and reliably be kept.”

Wüst pointed out that the British Supreme Court relied heavily on statements from the UNHCR refugee agency in its assessment of the situation in Rwanda. The federal government must also use the competence of the UNHCR to enable the implementation of asylum procedures in third countries. “The UNHCR has already said that it considers asylum procedures in safe third countries to be possible under certain conditions,” said Wüst. “The federal government must now draw the necessary conclusions, examine all options and then begin negotiations with reliable partner countries.”