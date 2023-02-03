There were rumors that Microsoft would close the Xbox 360 marketplace in May of this 2023. However, it seems that it was not true and it is only a purge of the titles that, on the other hand, you should buy before they are withdrawn.

The hustle started when Wario64, a Twitter user, found a post from the Xbox support site informing about the marketplace update Xbox 360.

Supposedly, it said the following:

“We will be closing the Xbox 360 marketplace for the next year, so we encourage you to purchase any 360 game or DLC before May 2023.”

As we see, the dates were very specific and the matter seemed decisive. However, Gematsu contacted Microsoft and confirmed that the published legend was not completely true.

Gematsu shared his information:

The Xbox 360 marketplace will not close in May 2023, a Microsoft spokesperson has confirmed to Gematsu. A listing stating it would close, which appears when searching for “Xbox 360 Markteplace” on the Xbox Support website, was posted in error. pic.twitter.com/NYL41C0pW5 —Gematsu (@gematsu) February 3, 2023

What will happen with the Xbox 360 marketplace is that more than 45 old games will be removedplus DLC by the end of February 2023. The update will begin on February 7.

Some of the games that will be removed are:

Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood

Call of Duty: Ghosts

mass effect 2

Source: Ubisoft

Although of course the titles will be available for new Xbox consoles. But, if you buy them for your 360 before the update, you can download them whenever you want.

We recommend: Xbox boss justifies layoffs in the company

How much does Xbox Game Pass cost?

It has different modalities, and each one has special opportunities to obtain video games and exclusives every month, since the catalog that is provided is innovated with each installment. Here are the packages:

Ultimate — 229 MXN

PC — 149 MXN

Console — 149 MXN

However, at this time, thanks to a promotion you can purchase your subscription for 10 MXN.

You can a round for discord and don’t miss the news on Google news.