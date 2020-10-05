Donald Trump and his wife Melania have contracted the corona virus. There are controversial statements about the president’s health. Is the worst still to come?

Update from October 5th, 7:04 am: Despite his infection with the Coronavirus Has US President Donald Trump briefly that hospital leave and be cheered by supporters during a ride in an armored car. The White House defended the action against criticism, after which the protection the other people in the car had been neglected. With a view to the security of the president, the spokesman for the White house, Judd Deere: “The movement was dated medical team classified as safe. “

Trump leaves hospital despite corona infection to cheer supporters

Trumps Corona infection was only known on Friday (October 2nd). He was then turned into a Military hospital spent. Since then he has been in person via Video message. According to his own statements as well as the statements of the doctors treating him, he is already doing much better, although he has since gone along with it oxygen had to be taken care of and high fever would have. Still, it is considered probablythat Trump is still contagious is.

On excursion despite corona infection: Trump only wears a cloth mask

According to US media reports, Trump was sitting with two employees of the Secret Service in the armored car with which he was driven past the fans in front of the Walter Reed Military Hospital near Washington. As photos show, he only wore one Cloth mask. The staff present, on the other hand, were well protected against possible infection.

In a published just before the excursion Video message Trump said on Twitter: “We get great reports from the doctors.” He praised his supporters in front of the clinic as “Great patriots” and described his illness as an instructive experience. “It was an interesting trip. I have a lot over Covid Experienced.”

Update from October 4th, 10:39 p.m .: After on Sunday Donald Trumps Personal physician, Sean Conley, to the treatment of President had expressed, said a German virologist amazed at the means used. Hendrik Streeck from Bonn says in an interview with the imagethat he has two things in the therapy from Trump especially surprised, writes Focus. For one thing, the US President the fabric REGN-COV2 get administered. The drug consists of two antibodies that make the Coronavirus can deform in its structure. It can no longer attack the human cells. The problem: The substance is a product in the test phase. Although it has had good results so far, it is uncommon to be used already, so Stretch.

I also have Trump the middle Dexamethasone to get. It is an anti-inflammatory steroid. It often occurs with very severe ones Corona infections for use. It is usually used on patients who need ventilation. Of the US President but should only be one Oxygen therapy have received.

Trump’s personal doctor confirms oxygen therapy after corona infection

Update from October 4th, 5:13 p.m .: After treatment with Remdesivir and the gift of oxygen on Saturday, it seems to the US President Donald Trump to go better on Sunday. His personal physician Sean Conley said in the morning Trump is “not yet over the mountain”, but the team remains “cautiously optimistic”, writes Focus.

Apparently the team is not entirely in agreement. Betrayed on Saturday evening Trump’s chief of staff, Mark Meadows that the disease was President has taken a difficult turn. “We were really concerned yesterday,” he told the TV station Fox News. “He had a fever, the oxygen saturation of his blood had fallen rapidly.”

With the statement, Trump his personal physician couldn’t be that wrong, says pulmonologist Michael Barczok. “The reaches the critical point illness usually between the fifth and fifteenth day, ”says the pulmonologist,“ often around the tenth day. ”But it is not yet certain where and when Trump with the virus infected, it is difficult to say at what stage the illness the president is currently located. If he got infected from the chairman of the Republican National Committee, Ronna McDaniel, then today would be the crucial tenth day. He would be in the middle of the critical phase, so the Barczok.

Well confirmed Trumps Personal physician Conley in an official TV statement that Trump twice on Friday oxygen got. His saturation was below 94 percent. Usually the value should be between 96 and 98. He was wearing too fever suffered. Now go with it President but better again and, if it stays that way, he’ll be in on Monday White House moved back so Conley. The treatment would then be continued here.

Trump with corona infection: President showed severe symptoms

Update from October 4, 2020, 1:50 p.m.: How bad is that Coronavirus infection the US presidents Trump actually to? While that White House had declared on Friday that Trump was only feeling slight SymptomsThat an admission to the hospital was purely a precautionary measure, further, much more dramatic details now seem to come to light. As the Vanity Fair namely now, citing a correspondent, Trump suffered from a high fever on Friday. Around 39.4 degrees fever was said to be before delivery hospital was measured at the US President.

How Vanity Fair further reported, was Trump parallel oxygen The 74-year-old also suffered from palpitations. As reported by British newspapers, including the “Sunday Mirror”, Trump should “immediately after receiving the diagnosis, asked:” Am I going to die? ” Vanity Fair reports that Trump allegedly brought up this thought when he was admitted to the hospital. The focus is primarily on the fate of a close friend who, according to the correspondent, died in April.

As the magazine further reports, Trump is said to have been faced with the decision. Accordingly, experts advised him to go to the hospital himself, as sooner or later he would be in one anyway clinic would have to be admitted. The 74-year-old is said to have been told that if he was in worse shape he might have to be brought to the helicopter in a wheelchair. Trump apparently wanted to avoid this.

Trump has Corona – now he reports with an enigmatic video message: “Whatever you want to call it”

Original notification from October 4, 2020: Washington – US President Trump * and his wife Melania * are in the middle of the US election campaign with the Coronavirus * infected. This news was announced on Friday night (October 2nd) through a Twitter message from the President. Previously, his close adviser was Hope Hicks, with whom he participated in election campaigns, such as the TV duel Joe Biden, traveled positively on that Coronavirus been tested.

Corona at Trump: speculation about health – breathing problems?

Since the announcement of the infection of the President *, who belongs to the risk group *, speculation about his state of health does not stop. Breathing problems? Oxygen supply?

After this Donald Trump, just as his wife Melania, initially showed mild symptoms *, he was on Friday afternoon Flown to the Walter Reed Military Hospital. According to the doctors, this was a precautionary measure. The president also confirmed on Twitter that he was doing well. American media reported, however, citing an unknown source from the White House Breathing difficulties and “cause for concern”.

Trump: Statement from the President – “I think I’ll be back soon”

Currently the president is with a experimental cocktail of antibodies and the Drug remdesivir treated. According to his personal physician Sean Conley, the president does “Considerable progress”that he’s not over the mountain yet, but Donald Trump I still have no fever and do not need any oxygen supply, so a statement on Sunday night.

Donald Trump himself stressed in a Twitter statement: “I think I’ll be back soon. […] We will this Coronavirus or whatever you want to call it, defeat it. ”“ I’m starting to feel better, ”he also explained. Nevertheless, the next few days would be “the real test.” Donald Trump remains in the hospital, his condition is checked daily. The President also leads his from his rooms in the Walter Reed Military Hospital Official business and the election campaign continues *. Melania Trump can continue to stay in the white house with mild symptoms. Here you will find all previous developments about the President in detail. (chd) * Merkur.de is part of the Ippen digital network.

