When was the newspaper founded? the newspaper In Guatemala in 1996, the country was emerging from a brutal civil war and there was a feeling that perhaps a little space had opened up for free thought.

That opening was closed when the newspaperwho gained notoriety and became a frequent target for trying to hold Guatemalan governments to accountpublished its final digital edition on May 15.

The newspaper’s disappearance followed the jailing of its editor-in-chief after he was accused by the government of financial crimes and his assets were frozen, dealing a financial blow and leading to the suspension of the print edition in December.

The closure of the newspaper is the latest setback for Guatemala’s increasingly fragile democracy, civil liberties groups say, while President Alejandro Giammattei steers the country toward further repression, targeting critics including the media, opposition politicians, and the judiciary.

When the newspaper took off, “we wanted to be irreverent, not necessarily confrontationalsaid Luis Aceituno, who was one of three dozen remaining staff members (at his peak in 2012, the newsroom of the newspaper had 400 employees). But over the years, the newspaper has drawn the ire of the country’s ruling elite.

Since Giammattei took office in 2020, the newspaper He had published dozens of investigative articles on corruption within his administration, including the prosecutor’s office and the country’s highest court.

“Despite the fatigue, the severe adverse conditions, the humiliation and derision, I will not cease my fight for freedom and democracy in Guatemala.”, wrote José Rubén Zamora, general editor of the newspaper, in a final editorial from prison. He has been detained since July after being accused of money laundering, blackmail and influence peddling. He has denied any wrongdoing and has characterized the charges as “persecution.”

The government has said the case has nothing to do with Zamora’s work as a journalist, only his business.

Nine other journalists from the newspaper are also under investigation.Some because they wrote about the Zamora case, which prosecutors say constitutes obstruction of justice. Some journalists from the newspaper They have fled Guatemala fearing legal repercussions for their work.

The investigations of the newspaper they have made it a regular target of the government. In the last 10 years he has been the subject of numerous tax audits. The Government has sued Zamora dozens of timesincluding a dozen ongoing claims filed by a former President and a Vice President.

Now Guatemala faces presidential elections in June amid concerns that opposition candidates will not have a fair chance to run, international organizations say. And there will be at least one less media outlet to cover it.

On its last day, the website of the newspaper opened with an investigation into the purchase of equipment by the Guatemalan electoral authority from a company owned by a congressman.

“What disappears is the idea that freedom of expression is the basis of democracy”Aceituno said. “We would like to be a metaphor for what is happening in Guatemala.”

JODY GARCIA AND ELDA CANTU

THE NEW YORK TIMES