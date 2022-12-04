Although daily COVID-19 cases in China are near an all-time high, some cities are taking steps to relax testing and quarantine rules, after Xi’s “zero Covid” policy caused a sharp economic slowdown and public unrest.

In a speech at the annual “Reagan Forum” of National Defense in California, Haines said that the Chinese president “is not willing to take a better vaccine from the West, and instead relies on a vaccine in China that is not nearly as effective against the Omicron strain.”

She explained that the Chinese president’s rejection of Western vaccines comes “despite the social and economic impact of the virus” on Beijing.

China did not agree to use any foreign vaccines for the Corona virus, and chose those that are produced locally, while studies indicated that they are not as effective as some other vaccines.

This means that easing virus prevention measures may come with great risks, according to experts.

The White House said a few days ago that China had not requested vaccines from the United States.

As a US official told Reuters, “there are no expectations at the present time” that China will agree to resort to Western vaccines.

And on Saturday, the local Chinese authorities announced a further easing of “Covid 19” restrictions, as major cities such as Beijing and Shenzhen no longer require that the results of tests for the Corona virus be negative to use public transportation.

This slight easing comes despite daily virus infections reaching record levels, and after rallies took place across the country to protest the strict application of restrictions, which are now entering their fourth year, despite the opening up of the rest of the world.