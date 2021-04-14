While in the City the barrier of 3,000 cases of coronavirus has already been broken and infections are increasing in this second wave of the disease, last weekend it was the first with restrictions between 0 and 6. According to the Buenos Aires government, the circulation in that time slot down 40% with respect to the previous Saturday and Sunday. But the other 60% remained despite the fact that only essentials are allowed to move in that time slot.

In the City, the restrictions imposed do not bear the imprint of a “curfew.” The bars and restaurants they have to close at 23, but customers who are already inside they can stay until midnight and return home already at the time when only essential workers are supposed to be on the streets.

On the day of the announcement of the measures from the Buenos Aires government they were in charge of clarifying that they were not going to prevent people from “going out for a walk with their pet or returning from a relative’s house” after midnight.

The bars and restaurants must close at 23 and the people inside can stay until 24. Photo Germán García Adrasti

“The central concept, the spirit of what we are going to implement as controls based on these new measures, is not to restrict the activity of the worker. To those who left their work, such as a restaurant, at 12 o’clock at night and he is returning home, there is no reason to say anything to him. It is not a matter of complicating the worker. to the person who returns from seeing a relative or who is walking their pet, that’s not a problem, “said the vice chief of government of the city, Diego Santilli.

From the Buenos Aires Department of Transportation, they attribute the 40% drop in circulation from 0 to 6 to the fact that “residents they accompanied the fulfillment of the norm“.

The percentage arises from the information provided by the internal sensors installed in the City of Buenos Aires. The other indicator is the AUSA tolls, which recorded 43% fewer vehicles between 0 and 6 on April 10 and 11 compared to the previous weekend.

In the Buenosairean government they affirm that the neighbors abided by the new restrictions. Photo Germán García Adrasti

The time slot where the decrease in traffic was even greater, according to Transportation, is from 1 to 4, “in which the returns or departures of essential workers to and from their homes are not concentrated”. The reduction in circulation during those three hours was 70%.

The restrictions began to take effect from hour 0 on Friday, April 9. They also included re-controlling and enforcing that only essential workers travel in public transport, including teachers, students and their companions.

Plaza Serrano in the early hours of Saturday. Photo Emmanuel Fernández

According to the Buenos Aires government, the measures were also reflected in a decrease in the use of all means of mobility. In the collective, on Friday April 9 there was 16% fewer trips than Thursday 8. In the national lines, which are those that circulate through the City and are numbered from 1 to 1000, the decrease was 14%. And the provincial and municipal lines of the Buenos Aires territory was 17%.

In the subway the reduction of passengers from one day to the next was 28%. The lines where the fall was greatest were the B and the C, in that order, with casualties greater than 35%.

In the trains, from Thursday to Friday trips were reduced 19%.

Once again, it came out to check that in public transport only essential personal travel. Photo Luciano Thieberger

With respect to Private vehicles, 2% fewer vehicles passed through the AUSA tolls on Friday than the previous day.

In this case, no significant decline was expected because the official strategy is that those who have a car choose it, instead of traveling by public transport.

To facilitate it, from Friday in the City the parking lot was re-cleared, which even on business days operates like a Sunday. It also does not govern metered parking.

The Ministry of Transportation clarifies that in places where it is never allowed, such as ramps, bus stops or garage entrances, it is still forbidden to leave the car.

Controls and closures

The restrictions, which apply to the most contagious places in the country, seek to avoid crowds of people. Still, the nightlife continues in the illegal parties.

This weekend, the Buenos Aires Government closed four bars and restaurants that worked after hours and had more people than allowed. Two of them were in the San Nicolás neighborhood, which coincides with downtown Buenos Aires, another in Palermo and one in Vélez Sarsfield. According to official information, furniture and music equipment were seized from them.

One of the bars, with more people than allowed, which were closed last weekend. Photo: GCBA

The raids were carried out by personnel from the Government Control Agency (AGC), with the collaboration of the Department of Contraventions and Misconduct of the City Police.

Inspections focus on gastronomic centers from Puerto Madero, Palermo Hollywood, Plaza Serrano, San Telmo, Corrientes Avenue, Dorrego Square, Donado Corridor, Elcano Avenue, Paseo Ferroviario and Paseo de la Infanta, where 80% of the city’s nightlife is concentrated.

But beyond the gastronomic places, which face the street and are easier to control, the City has been developing clandestine parties in private places. This Monday, for example, Telenoche showed images of hundreds of young people entering or leaving a house in La Pampa at 3100, Belgrano R. It was even seen how mobile phones from the City Police arrived at the place, but withdrew shortly after.

