Many Britons gathered in front of Buckingham Palace in London and Windsor Castle to pay a final greeting to Queen Elizabeth II’s husband, Prince Philip, who passed away on Friday at the age of ninety-nine.

The gatherings come despite the British government’s call for people not to gather in front of the royal headquarters and palaces due to the restrictions imposed within the fight against the emerging Corona virus.

In order to respect the rules of social distancing due to the outbreak of the Corona epidemic, today a notice of the death of the prince was removed shortly after he was hung on the wall of Buckingham Palace after the public gathered in front of the palace.

Instead, a sign stating that flowers, candles and other souvenirs would be removed from the palace.

At Windsor Castle, where Philip stayed until his death, hundreds of people gathered, according to the British Press Association, to lay flowers and offer condolences at the palace gate.

Later, the police ordered the attendees to place the bouquets of flowers they had brought on just one road south of the headquarters.

The UK government called on the public to avoid crowding into the royal palaces due to social distancing rules.