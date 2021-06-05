The final whistle of Néstor Pitana was a kind of starting bell for the thousands of fans of Colón de Santa Fe who, despite the restrictions imposed by the Government to stop the contagion of coronavirus, took to the streets to celebrate the first title of his story.

“That the fans celebrate but try to do it from the cars or with their family at home,” asked goalkeeper Leonardo Burián, one of the leaders of the Sabalero team.

But the overwhelming joy of the fans took over the streets of the center of the capital of Santa Fe and in different parts of the province.

Strong police operation in the vicinity of the Colón stadium.

Hundreds of members of the provincial security forces mounted a strong operating in the vicinity of the stadium and on the corner of Urquiza and JJ Paso but they could not prevent the arrival of the fans.

Columbus had to wait 116 years to celebrate a title in the First Division: “We are here celebrating and many up there too,” shouted a fan who came out to celebrate despite the restrictions.

As the minutes go by, more and more Sabalero fans are on the streets.

On Monday, after the victory against Independiente, thousands of fans also took to the streets. That is why the Government mounted a strong police operation, but nothing could prevent the fans from going out to celebrate, leaving aside, in many cases, any distancing measure.

Santa Fe is one of the provinces most affected by the pandemic in the country, with 5,600 fatalities out of a total of 358,819 infections. In the last 24 hours there were 2,928 new cases.

News in development.