In Dnipro, central Ukraine, “a number of houses were completely destroyed. There is a huge crater after the explosion. There are victims,” ​​said the mayor, Boris Filatov, via Telegram.

In the capital, Kiev, the head of the military administration of the capital, Sergei Popko, confirmed that the air defense had destroyed “more than 20 missiles in the airspace around Kiev,” according to AFP.

In the aftermath, debris fell, causing destruction and a fire in a 24-storey building. According to the same source, at least two people were wounded.

In Kharkiv, in the east of the country, a gas pipeline was destroyed and a fire broke out, with no injuries reported, according to the district governor, Oleg Sinigubov.

For its part, the Ukrainian Air Force spoke of missiles flying, especially towards the regions of Sumy, northeastern Ukraine, and Poltava and Dnipro, in the center of the country. He called on the residents of the Mykolayev and Kherson regions to stay in shelters.

The Ukrainian authorities had activated the air defense system in Kiev, followed by explosions in Kharkiv and Kiev, while the whole of Ukraine was on alert in preparation for Russian strikes.

The military administration in Kiev said on Telegram that “the air defense system in the capital is operational”.

Then the mayor, Vitali Klitschko, spoke of “explosions” in the Solomyansky district, adding, “All (rescue) services have been sent to the place.”

In parallel, “explosions were heard” in Kharkiv, said Igor Terekhov, the mayor of the country’s second city.